By

Statistics 1 2 OT Total

Sacred Heart defeated Southern in the First Four of 22-23 WBB Division I NCAA Championship in a 57-47 contest on Wednesday evening. They went into halftime with a 33-20 lead and were able to hold off the Lady Jaguars for the final 20 minutes.

Olivia Tucker scored 13 points to lead the way for Sacred Heart. As a team, the Pioneers shot 36% from the field, 14% from behind the arc, and 71% from the free throw line. They secured the win despite only scoring 0.79 points per possession on 43% true shooting.

Southern was led by Genovea Johnson, who recorded 11 points and seven boards. As a team, the Lady Jaguars shot 20-of-54 from the field and 1-of-9 from three. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.66 points per possession on 40% true shooting.

2023 SWAC Basketball Tournament – Friday, March 10, 2023 – Bartow Arena – Women’s Semifinal #2 – Southern vs Jackson State

Sacred Heart showed once again that they are a dangerous team. It will hit the road for its next contest, a March 17 matchup with Stanford. On the other side, this loss marks a return to earth for Southern after a run of great play. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

Southern WBB’s Division 1 NCAA Tourney ends at first round