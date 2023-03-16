Alcorn State falls to North Texas in first round of NIT Toruney

By

North Texas defeated Alcorn State in the First Round of 2023 Men’s Basketball NIT in a 69-53 contest on Wednesday night. The Mean Green got off to a good start, going into halftime with a 30-26 lead. They then continued to outscore the Braves 39-27 in the second half to come away with the victory.

Tylor Perry led the way for North Texas, putting up 21 points to go along with six boards. Perry was just a cog in a complete offensive performance for the Mean Green. The team shot 44% from the field while scoring 1.11 points per possession. Free throws were another positive component of their night. They drew 15 fouls on the defense, which led to 17 points on 74% shooting from the charity stripe.

Dominic Brewton scored 14 points while Oddyst Walker added another 11 to lead the way for Alcorn State. As a team, the Braves struggled to get things going offensively, scoring just 0.88 points per possession on 31% shooting from the field. They were heavily challenged near the hoop, going just 9-of-25 on field goal attempts in the paint.

North Texas rebounded nicely from its last game, a loss against UAB. Winning its last game of the season is all they could’ve asked for. They’ll head into the offseason on a good note. On the other side, Alcorn State fell to 18-14 with the loss. The team will have to wait until next year for redemption, as this was its final game of the season.

