SWAC welcomes TIAA as new basketball tournament sponsor

By

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southwestern Athletic Conference is excited to welcome TIAA, a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions, as its newest basketball tournament sponsor. This sponsorship highlights TIAA’s commitment to providing financial well-being to administrators, alumni, and communities of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

“We are excited to welcome TIAA as a new sponsor for the SWAC Basketball Tournament,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. “TIAA’s commitment to financial well-being aligns with our mission of educating and empowering the communities we serve, particularly our HBCUs and their alumni. We believe that this partnership will bring valuable resources and opportunities to our administrators and alumni, and we look forward to working with TIAA to promote financial security and equity among our communities.”



A significant part of the sponsorship will focus on retirement planning for HBCU administrators and alumni, providing resources and tools to assist them in achieving financial success. TIAA is also working to address systemic issues that will promote equity among associates, clients, and communities in order to help build strong financial futures.



“At TIAA, our mission is to help all Americans retire with confidence,” said Micky Onvural, TIAA’s Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. “We believe that having access to retirement savings and lifetime income solutions is a fundamental right for everyone. By partnering with the SWAC, we hope to help administrators and alumni of HBCUs plan for a secure retirement and build better financial futures.”



TIAA’s sponsorship of the SWAC Basketball Tournament reflects the company’s commitment to supporting HBCUs and the communities they serve.



The 2023 Cricket SWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships presented by Starry will be held at the Bartow Arena located in Downtown Birmingham, Wednesday, March 8, through Saturday, March 11.



For more information about the SWAC, visit www.swac.org and for more information about TIAA, visit www.tiaa.org.



About TIAA

TIAA is a leading provider of secure retirements and outcome-focused investment solutions to millions of people and thousands of institutions. It is the #1 not-for-profit retirement market provider, paid more than $6.4 billion in lifetime income to retired clients in 2021 and has $1.2 trillion in assets under management (as of 12/31/2022).

SWAC welcomes TIAA as new basketball tournament sponsor