By

After a dramatic finish in the final game on Saturday of the HBCU Gameday Classic, we are back for the final day. We have a 2pm tip-off with Bluefield State taking on the University of District of Columbia. UDC lost a heartbreaker to Lincoln (PA) after a foul was called with less than a second remaining in the game. The Firebirds will take on Bluefield State who marched to victory over Cheyney on Saturday.

The 4pm game is the heralded “Battle of the Firsts” between Lincoln and Cheyney. The Lions will be heavy favorites heading into this game but anything can happen between rivals. You can see it all right here at hbcugameday.com or on our YouTube Channel. Both games will be aired within the same stream. Enjoy today’s action.

Watch Live: Day Two of the HBCU Gameday Classic