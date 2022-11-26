VIEW ALL SCORES
HBCU Gameday Classic
2022-2023 Basketball

Watch Live: HBCU Gameday Classic

HBCU Gameday goes live from Lincoln (PA)
Posted on

The first ever HBCU Gameday Classic tips off from the campus of Lincoln University on Saturday Nov. 26 at 2pm. Bluefield State and Cheyney University will play in the first of two afternoon games. The action follows with host Lincoln University (PA) playing the University of D.C.

Charles Ward and Duane Walker will be on the broadcast live from Lincoln. As an added bonus for viewers, Tolly Carr and Eric Slaughter will anchor pregame and halftime shows from the HBCU Gameday Studio in Atlanta. The studio show will keep viewers up to date on HBCU football and basketball scores from around the country during the broadcast.

Saturday’s broadcast can be seen live on YouTube and here at hbcugameday.com.

Watch Live: HBCU Gameday Classic
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

136
Grambling

Grambling State handles UTSA
Shedeur Sanders Jackson State Shedeur Sanders Jackson State
949
Jackson State

Shedeur Sanders finalist for Walter Payton Award
Lions james houston Lions james houston
705
featured

Lions’ James Houston dominant in Thanksgiving NFL debut
640
Alabama State

UAPB rides run game to win in Turkey Day Classic
619
2022 Football

Benedict ready to Host Wingate in DII Playoffs
To Top
X