Morgan State
MEAC

Morgan State falls to first-year D1 program

Posted on

Queens (NC) defeated Morgan State in the 2022-23 MBB Jamaica Classic by a score of 74-64 on Sunday evening. They went into halftime with a 37-25 lead and were able to hold off the Bears for the final 20 minutes.

Jay’Den Turner scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the way for Queens (NC). As a team, the Royals shot 50 percent from the field, 33 percent from behind the 3-point arc, and 64 percent from the free throw line. The advanced stats told a similar story, as the team put up 1.02 points per possession on 59% true shooting.

Morgan State was led by Malik Miller, who recorded 16 points and eight boards. The Bears went 25-of-58 from the field in this one, including 4-of-15 from the three-point line. In total, their overall offensive efficiency wasn’t great, and was a major factor in the loss. They scored just 0.91 points per possession on 48 percent true shooting.

Both teams face their next test on Nov. 23. Queens (NC) hosts Lynchburg, while Morgan State hits the road to meet Loyola Marymount. The Royals will look to keep their momentum rolling and earn another win. On the other side, the Bears will get a shot to recover from this loss.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.

