Alabama State regains bragging rights in Magic City Classic

Eddie Robinson Jr. accomplished a huge milestone in year one, winning the Magic City Classic.
The Magic City Classic was a story of two halves. Down 11 at halftime, Alabama State came out looking like a revamped team in the second half, closing the gap to prevail over Alabama A&M 24-17.

Alabama State’s Dematrius Davis led the charge through the air. He threw for 140 yards to go along with a season high two touchdowns. ASU found success in key moments as it collected 215 total offensive yards on the day. But it wasn’t all positive. Alabama State was undisciplined at times, getting tagged for 145 yards off penalties.

Alabama A&M’s Cameron Young caught four passes for a season high 87 yards to lead the charge during Saturday’s loss. However, AAMU caught 10 costly flags, making it tough to gain any substantial momentum. Beyond that, their offense just seemed out of sync at times. They couldn’t keep pace with Bama St.

Alabama State will no longer carry the heavy load of futility against Alabama A&M after breaking their losing streak in the Magic City Classic. The bragging rights in this matchup has found a new home for now. Next weekend’s road game could be a good opportunity for a win. Bethune-Cookman has a losing record, which may be favorable, but it offers no guarantees. The loss was a setback for Alabama A&M, who had put together a string of wins heading into today’s game. Next week’s visit to Itta Bena will be a decent opportunity to bounce back. They will take on Mississippi Valley State University who is 0-8 on the year.

