North Carolina A&T wins GHOE shootout against Campbell

It was a GHOE Thriller for North Carolina A&T against Campbell on Saturday.
Resilient North Carolina A&T never lost faith, even after going down 18 at halftime. In an exhilarating second half, NCAT overcame the huge deficit to claim a wild 45-38 victory over Campbell.

Bhayshul Tuten went for a season high 256 yards on the ground to lead North Carolina A&T. The team’s success was driven by quick, explosive plays. With only 24 game minutes of possession, NC A&T offense made the most of their limited opportunities. But it wasn’t all positive. North Carolina A&T lacked control at times, getting tagged for 77 yards off penalties.

Campbell’s Hajj-Malik Williams had his highest passing output all year, throwing for 426 yards during the loss. The Fighting Camels’ secondary was a different story, allowing NC A&T’s offense to rack up 11.1 yards per pass attempt. Beyond that, there weren’t many glaring errors in their afternoon, but they just could not maintain pace with the high-scoring Aggie offense.

North Carolina A&T’s success today ups its record to 5-3 on the season. Their next game could be favorable, as they host Norfolk State, who is currently 1-7 this season. For Campbell, today’s loss drops its record to 4-4. Next weekend’s visit to Smithfield will be a decent opportunity to bounce back. They will take on Bryant who is 2-6 on the year.

This content was produced using Artificial Intelligence technology before being approved and published by HBCU Gameday. Sam Quick is a moniker for our AI technology and is not an actual person.
