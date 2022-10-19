CAA has low expectations for HBCUs in inaugural season

By

The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) predicted finish is in, and its new HBCU additions have some work to do.



North Carolina A&T men’s basketball was picked to finish 13 out of 15 programs in the CAA. Hampton was picked to finish dead last in the conference.



Towson was picked by the other 12 Colonial Athletic Association men’s basketball coaches as the preseason favorite for the 2022-23 season, while 2022 CAA Player of the Year Aaron Estrada of Hofstra was projected by league members to defend that honor in 2023.

Both A&T and Hampton are heading in their first seasons in the league after coming over from the Big South. A&T was 12-20 its lone season in the league after 50 years in the MEAC. It advanced to the semifinals of the Big South Conference tournament last season. Hampton finished 9-19 during the 2021-2022 season.

2022-23 CAA Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Rank. Team (1st) Points 1. Towson (12) 144 2. Hofstra 122 3. Delaware 121 4. Charleston (1) 119 5. UNCW 101 6. Northeastern 84 7. Drexel 82 8. William & Mary 52 9. Stony Brook 50 10. Monmouth 49 11. North Carolina A&T 35 12. Elon 30 13. Hampton 25

Preseason Player of the Year: Aaron Estrada, Hofstra

2022-23 All-CAA Preseason First Team

Name School Class Position Hometown Aaron Estrada Hofstra R-Sr. G Woodbury, N.J. Cam Holden Towson R-Sr. G Forsyth, Ga. Jameer Nelson Jr. Delaware R-Jr. G Haverford, Pa. Charles Thompson Towson Sr. F Fort Washington, Md. Nicolas Timberlake Towson Gr. G Braintree, Mass.

2022-23 All-CAA Preseason Second Team

Name School Class Position Hometown Jyáre Davis Delaware R-So. F Newark, Del. Shykeim Phillips UNCW Sr. G Winterville, N.C. Reyne Smith Charleston So. G Ulverstone, Australia Jahmyl Telfort Northeastern Jr. G Boucherville, Quebec Amari Williams Drexel Jr. F Nottingham, England

Honorable Mention: Ben Burnham, So., F, Charleston; Aaron Clarke, Gr., G, Stony Brook; Deuce Dean, Sr., G, Hampton; Chris Doherty, R-Sr., F, Northeastern; Darlinstone Dubar, So., G, Hofstra; Marcus Watson, R-Jr., F, North Carolina A&T; Ben Wight, Jr., F, William & Mary

