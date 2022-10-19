Marcus Watson
Colonial Athletic Association

CAA has low expectations for HBCUs in inaugural season

Hampton and North Carolina A&T will have to earn their respect in the Colonia Athletic Association.
The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) predicted finish is in, and its new HBCU additions have some work to do.

North Carolina A&T men’s basketball was picked to finish 13 out of 15 programs in the CAA. Hampton was picked to finish dead last in the conference.

Towson was picked by the other 12 Colonial Athletic Association men’s basketball coaches as the preseason favorite for the 2022-23 season, while 2022 CAA Player of the Year Aaron Estrada of Hofstra was projected by league members to defend that honor in 2023.

Both A&T and Hampton are heading in their first seasons in the league after coming over from the Big South. A&T was 12-20 its lone season in the league after 50 years in the MEAC. It advanced to the semifinals of the Big South Conference tournament last season. Hampton finished 9-19 during the 2021-2022 season.

Hamton University Deuce Dean CAA

2022-23 CAA Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Rank.Team (1st)Points
1.Towson (12)144
2.Hofstra122
3.Delaware121
4.Charleston (1)119
5.UNCW101
6.Northeastern84
7.Drexel82
8.William & Mary52
9.Stony Brook50
10.Monmouth49
11.North Carolina A&T35
12.Elon30
13.Hampton25

Preseason Player of the Year: Aaron Estrada, Hofstra

2022-23 All-CAA Preseason First Team

NameSchoolClassPositionHometown
Aaron EstradaHofstraR-Sr.GWoodbury, N.J.
Cam HoldenTowsonR-Sr.GForsyth, Ga.
Jameer Nelson Jr.DelawareR-Jr.GHaverford, Pa.
Charles ThompsonTowsonSr.FFort Washington, Md.
Nicolas TimberlakeTowsonGr.GBraintree, Mass.

2022-23 All-CAA Preseason Second Team

NameSchoolClassPositionHometown
Jyáre DavisDelawareR-So.FNewark, Del.
Shykeim PhillipsUNCWSr.GWinterville, N.C.
Reyne SmithCharlestonSo.GUlverstone, Australia
Jahmyl TelfortNortheasternJr.GBoucherville, Quebec
Amari WilliamsDrexelJr.FNottingham, England

Honorable Mention: Ben Burnham, So., F, Charleston; Aaron Clarke, Gr., G, Stony Brook; Deuce Dean, Sr., G, Hampton; Chris Doherty, R-Sr., F, Northeastern; Darlinstone Dubar, So., G, Hofstra; Marcus Watson, R-Jr., F, North Carolina A&T; Ben Wight, Jr., F, William & Mary

