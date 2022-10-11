“Coach Prime” docuseries coming to Amazon Prime

By

NEW YORK— October 11, 2022—There’s only one coach we call “Prime Time,” and there’s only one series like this. Coach Prime is a four-episode docuseries that takes viewers inside Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders’ Jackson State University football program, which is shaking up the entire college football landscape. Episodes will premiere in December exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The series follows the JSU Tigers at practice and games, in the locker room, off the field, and in the community, amid the team’s quest for an HBCU National Championship during a season unlike any other. This season’s unforgettable and inspiring journey includes “Coach Prime” welcoming the nation’s top recruit, Travis Hunter, to Jackson State, and the team’s exciting performances on gameday. It features a range of celebrity guests who educate and inspire, and explores how the team and community dealt with a citywide water crisis, all while also changing the lives of young men and women in dramatic ways. It will also focus on Sanders’ broader mission to level the playing field in college sports by raising awareness for HBCUs. Coach Prime will showcase the football program’s impact on the community, demonstrate leadership and learning, and make viewers feel the energy and significance of HBCUs—and their impact on a changing world.

“We’re excited to welcome Coach Prime to the Prime Video family,” said Marie Donoghue, VP, global sports video, Amazon. “Deion Sanders is such an inspiring leader, both on and off the field, and we look forward to taking fans inside Coach Prime’s world as the exciting season unfolds at Jackson State University.”

“When Coach Prime began his job at Jackson State, the biggest challenge and the brightest opportunity facing us was to collectively shine a light on HBCUs and break down barriers faced by these culturally important, yet overlooked and underfunded, institutions. We have worked tirelessly over the past few years—building coalitions, forging partnerships, and developing this documentary series—to encourage and create change,” said Constance Schwartz-Morini, co-founder and CEO of SMAC Entertainment and executive producer of Coach Prime. “We are thrilled to partner with Prime Video to expand the series’ audience and give viewers a sense of the culture unique to HBCUs and a behind-the-scenes look at Coach Prime, and his efforts to level the playing field.”

Coach Prime is executive produced by SMAC Entertainment’s Michael Strahan, Constance Schwartz-Morini, and FredAnthony Smith. Michael Gleaton of DG West, Inc. also serves as executive producer and showrunner. Coach Prime is a co-production from Prime Video Sports and SMAC Productions, a division of SMAC Entertainment. Previous episodes of Coach Prime streamed on Barstool Sports.

About Prime Video Sports

Prime Video supports a growing lineup of live sports globally, including Thursday Night Football, the WNBA, the Seattle Storm, the New York Yankees, and Seattle Sounders FC in the United States; Premier League in the United Kingdom; US Open Tennis, ATP, and WTA in the United Kingdom and Ireland; UEFA Champions League football in Germany and Italy; Roland Garros and Ligue 1 in France; Australian Swimming globally; and New Zealand Cricket in India. While availability varies by marketplace, fans can also subscribe to streaming services such as Eurosport, FOX Sports (Mexico), Lariat, MLB.TV, NBA League Pass, NBA TV, and Premiere FC (Brazil) through Prime Video Channels. This is in addition to a selection of Amazon Original All or Nothing sports docuseries including All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur, All or Nothing: Juventus, All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs, and All or Nothing seasons with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Dallas Cowboys, Carolina Panthers, and Philadelphia Eagles, as well as the NCAA’s Michigan Wolverines football team.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth’s Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth’s Best Employer, and Earth’s Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

About SMAC Entertainment

Founded in 2011 by Constance Schwartz-Morini and Michael Strahan, SMAC Entertainment is a cultural creator and connector that builds and guides multi-hyphenate, world-class talent towards dynamic and rewarding careers. In addition to representing globally recognized talent across sports, music and entertainment, the company has also incubated and launched several new talent-led business ventures, including a multipurpose luxurious headwrap scarf line, The Broadus Collection by Shante & Snoop, the licensed sports merchandise brand WEAR by Erin Andrews, and Michael Strahan™, a lifestyle brand offering clothing and accessories lines and a new skin and shave collection, Michael Strahan Daily Defense. Through SMAC Productions, the company develops award-winning content including documentaries, feature films, game shows, reality TV, and podcasts for a wide range of networks and distributors. For more information, visit www.smac-ent.com.

“Coach Prime” docuseries coming to Amazon Prime