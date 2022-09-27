Jackson State
CIAA

Jackson State breaks into top 10, Virginia Union climbing

Jackson State is now in the top ten in the two major polls while Virginia Union is steadily rising.

Posted on

It’s been a long time coming, but Jackson State is now in the FCS top 10 in multiple polls.

The reigning SWAC Champions improved to 4-0 on Saturday with a 49-7 win over rival Mississippi Valley State. Jackson State was awarded for its performance by vaulting up to no. 8 in the FCS Coaches Poll after being placed at no. 11 the previous week. It took a two-spot jump in the STATS FCS poll, going from no. 11 to no.9.

Meanwhile, North Carolina Central dropped out of the STATS FCS poll one week after making its debut. NCCU had moved up to the no. 25 spot following its win over New Hampshire. A week later it has dropped off despite a 59-14 win over Virginia University of Lynchburg. NCCU did get 43 votes in the FCS poll, while Florida A&M received three votes following its win over Alabama A&M.

Jackson State and NCCU are the top-ranked FCS teams in the HBCU Gameday Staff poll, with Alcorn State, Hampton and SC State rounding out the top five. 


1) Jackson State  — 50 (points)
2) NCCU — 45
3) Alcorn State — 38
4) Hampton — 33
5) Prairie View — 28
6) SC State — 23
7) FAMU — 17
8) A&T — 10
8) Morgan State — 10
9) Texas Southern — 4
10) Tennessee State — 2

Virginia Union

Meanwhile, Virginia Union keeps rising at the Division II level. After making its debut in the AFCA Coaches Poll at 22 last week, it jumped up to no. 20 following its gritty win over Fayetteville State. Albany State actually dropped one spot in the poll, falling to no. 21 after a decisive win over Clark Atlanta on Saturday. Benedict (5) and Fort Valley (4) both picked up votes in that poll.

Here is our D2 staff poll heading into Week Five. 

1 ) Virginia Union  — 50 (points)
2) Albany State — 44
3) Benedict  — 38
4) Fort Valley State — 34
5) Shaw — 31
6) Langston — 25
7) Bowie State — 20
8) Fayetteville State — 12
9) Virginia State — 6
10) Lane — 3
10) Lincoln — 3

Jackson State breaks into top 10, Virginia Union climbing
Related Items:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Shedeur Sanders Shedeur Sanders
2.2K
Jackson State

Brett Favre asked for money to help recruit Shedeur Sanders
Jackson State Shedeur Sanders Jackson State Shedeur Sanders
914
Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders: Shedeur Sanders should be up for Heisman
817
2022 Football

North Carolina A&T beats South Carolina State, again
796
CIAA

Virginia Union stays perfect with gritty win over Fayetteville State
782
2022 Football

Florida A&M adds to Alabama A&M losing streak
To Top
X