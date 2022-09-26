Stephen A., First Take to appear at HBCU Week

By

ESPN’s signature morning debate show First Take, featuring Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim, will return to HBCU Week on Friday, Oct. 7 for its second on-site show from the event. For the first time, this year’s event will take place at Walt Disney World Resort near Orlando, Fla. The First Take set with Smith – the HBCU Week ambassador and Winston-Salem State alum – and Qerim will be at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and airing live from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET.

“As a proud graduate of an HBCU, Winston-Salem State University, 1991, and being the HBCU Week Ambassador since 2019, I’m extremely grateful to ESPN and the First Take crew for assisting me in promoting the academic excellence of HBCUs along with providing scholarship opportunities,” said Smith. “I can’t wait to be live from Walt Disney World Resort helping to change lives at the HBCU Week College Fair, so please don’t miss it on TV or in person.”

David Roberts, ESPN head of NBA & studio production, and recipient of HBCU Week’s Trailblazer Award in 2020, added, “We are very excited about the in-person return of First Take to HBCU Week and to once again underscore our commitment to showcasing Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country. From the live show to the college fair and full schedule of events, this will be another unforgettable week with an immeasurable impact that extends well beyond.”

The show will feature an appearance by Drum Major Mickey and performances by the Delaware State and Bethune-Cookman bands. Smith and Qerim will be joined by Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor and more throughout the show. Doors open for fans at 8:30 a.m. with free parking available in the Main Lot.

The live airing of First Take will coincide with the HBCU Week College Fair (9 a.m.- 5 p.m.). All college fair attendees will be able to view the show while visiting with all the schools in attendance. The event provides opportunities for on-the-spot acceptance and scholarship options. Since 2017, more than 3,500 on the spot acceptances and more than $23 million in scholarships have been offered.

Full event details can be found at HBCUWeek.org.

About HBCU Week

HBCU Week was founded by Ashley Christopher, Esq. in 2017. It is managed by the HBCU Week Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. HBCU Week consists of multi-day events held throughout the nation each year, designed to encourage high school-aged youth to enroll in HBCU’s, provide scholarship dollars for matriculation and sustain a pipeline for employment from undergraduate school to corporate America. A highlight of our events is the College Fair, which offers on-the-spot college acceptance and scholarships to qualified high school seniors. For more information, visit www.HBCUWeek.org. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

