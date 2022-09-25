2022 Football

Florida A&M Adds To Alabama A&M Losing Streak

Florida A&M weathered a quick start from opponent Alabama A&M, coming back from 10 down in the first quarter.

Florida A&M weathered a quick start from opponent Alabama A&M, coming back from 10 down in the first quarter to claim the victory 38-25.

Photo Courtesy of Florida A&M Athletics

Xavier Smith led the Florida A&M attack through the air with 99 receiving yards and three touchdown catches. The team’s success was driven by quick, explosive plays. With only 22 game minutes of possession, Florida A&M offense made the most of their limited opportunities. Despite the win, the Rattlers will have areas of emphasis next week in practice. Shoring up mental mistakes and unforced penalties will go a long way as the season continues.

Xavier Lankford collected 81 yards on the ground to lead the way for Alabama A&M in Saturday’s loss. The Bulldog’s secondary was a different story, allowing Florida A&M offense to rack up 8.2 yards per pass attempt. They also racked up 81 yards of penalties, which proved too much to overcome.

Photo Courtesy of Alabama A&M Athletics

Florida A&M’s win ups their record to 2-2. It was more of the same for Alabama A&M as the losses continue to add up for the season. Alabama A&M’s current losing streak dates to Sept. 2. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. FAMU will look to keep it rolling in their next game against Mississippi Valley State University. While Bethune-Cookman travels to Huntsville for Alabama A&M’s next contest.

