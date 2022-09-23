HBCU Football: How To Watch Week Four

Week Four of the HBCU football season is upon us, which means we are approaching the mid-point of the season
Several key HBCU football games will be available without having to brave the elements via broadcast by television or online streaming.
A total of eight of these games will be streamed on ESPN +, headlined by Jackson State hosting Mississippi Valley State.
HBCU Football GAMES THIS WEEK
SEPTEMBER 24, 2022
Eddie McGirt Classic
Johnson C. Smith vs Lincoln in Charlotte, NC 12n
West Virginia State vs. Notre Dame (OH) in Institute, WV 12n
Tuskegee vs. Allen in Tuskegee, AL 1p
Bluefield State vs. Fort Valley State in Bluefield, WV 1p
Saint Augustine’s vs. Bowie State in Raleigh, NC 1p
Shaw vs. Elizabeth City State in Durham, NC 1p
Lane vs. Edward Waters in Jackson, TN 2p
Northeastern State vs. Lincoln (MO) in Tahlequah, OK 2p
Wayland Baptist vs Texas College in Plainview, TX 2p
Delaware State vs. Merrimack in Dover, DE 2p
Morehouse vs. Savannah State in Atlanta, GA 2p
Texas-San Antonio vs. Texas Southern in San Antonio, TX 2:30p
Fayetteville State vs. Virginia Union in Fayetteville, NC 4p
Livingstone vs. Virginia State in Salisbury, NC 4p
Alabama State vs. Prairie View A&M in Montgomery, AL 5p
Benedict vs. Kentucky State in Columbia, SC 6p
Chowan vs. Winston-Salem State in Murfeesboro, NC 6p
Arkansas Baptist vs. Langston in Little Rock, AR 7p
STREAMING OR TV GAMES
Central State vs Miles in Wilberforce, OH – ESPN+ 12n
Jackson State vs. Miss. Valley State in Jackson, MS – ESPN+ 1p
Bethune-Cookman vs. Grambling State in Daytona Beach, FL – ESPN+ 2p
Norfolk State vs. Saint Francis (PA) in Norfolk, VA – ESPN+ 2p
NC Central vs VA-Lynchburg in Durham, NC – ESPN+ 4p
Alcorn State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Lorman, MS – HBCUGO 6p
Clark Atlanta vs. Albany State in Atlanta, GA – ESPN+ 6p
Delaware vs. Hampton in Newark, DE – FloSports 6p
Florida A&M vs. Alabama A&M in Tallahassee, FL – ESPN+ 6p
NC A&T vs. SC State in Greensboro, NC – ESPN+ 7p