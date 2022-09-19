HBCU Football Roundup: Week Three Highlights

HBCU Football roundup: Scores from Sept. 15-17, 2022
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
Benedict 24, Savannah State 6
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
Albany State 42, Shorter 20
Alcorn State 30, McNeese State 19
Austin Peay 28, Alabama A&M 3
Bluefield State 27, Central State 23
Chowan 32, Johnson C. Smith 29
Dayton 46, Kentucky State 3
Delaware State 35, Va.-Lynchburg 19
Delta State 28, Mississippi Valley State 17
Duke 49, NC A&T 20
Elizabeth City State 20, Winston-Salem State 17
Fayetteville State 19, Lincoln (PA) 7
Florida Memorial 49, Warner 22
Fort Hays State 51, Lincoln (MO) 14
Fort Valley State 29, Allen 27
Hampton 17, Norfolk State 7
Howard 31, Morehouse 0
Incarnate Word 31, Prairie View A&M 14
Jackson State 66, Grambling State 24
Lane 38, Clark Atlanta 6
Langston 56, Wayland Baptist 24
Middle Tenn. State 49, Tennessee State 6
NC Central 45, New Hampshire 27
Oklahoma Panhandle State 53, Texas College 6
Oklahoma State 63, Arkansas-Pine Bluf 7
Sacred Heart 24, Morgan State 9
Shaw 17, Bowie State 14
Texas Southern 24, Southern 0
Tuskegee 13, West Alabama 10
Valdosta State 55, Miles 7
Virginia State 42, Saint Augustine’s 7
Virginia Union 42, Livingstone 6
West Virginia State 34, Fairmont State 29
HBCU Football roundup: Big Winners
• 45 SECOND-HALF POINTS LEAD TO JACKSON STATE ROUT OF GRAMBLING STATE!
In its home opener, Jackson State broke from a 21-17 halftime lead to score 45 unanswered second-half points in downing Grambling State, 66-17.
JSU (3-0) QB Shedeur Sanders threw for 357 yards (21-31-0) and four TDs, three to wideout Dallas Daniels (5 rec., 85 yards), and ran for scores of 1 and 15 yards in the rout. JSU also got 3- and 11-yard TD runs from Delaware State transfer RB Sy’veon Wilkerson who ran for 141 yards on 21 carries.
Running back Maurice Washington had a 73-yard TD run and GSU (1-2) got a 17-yard fumble return TD to keep the game close in the first half.
• NC CENTRAL MOVES TO 3-0 WITH ROAD WIN AT NEW HAMPSHIRE!
Quarterback Davius Richard ran for 140 yards and a TD and threw (18–27-0) for 194 yards and two scores as NC Central moved to 3-0 on the young season going on the road to knock nationally-ranked New Hampshire (2-1) from the unbeaten ranks, 45-27. UNH was ranked 25th in the STATS FCS poll.
The Eagles had 399 total yards and were successful on 12 of 15 third downs in the win. They ran for 203 yards with RB J’Mari Taylor scoring on runs of 1 and 18 yards.
NCCU held UNH to 65 rushing yards and got an early 33-yard interception return for a score from Khalil Baker, his third pick of the season.
• FORT VALLEY AT 3-0 AFTER SQUEAKER OVER ALLEN!
Fort Valley State got 334 passing yards and three TDs from redshirt freshman QB Kelvin Durham (20-32-0)who also scored the game-winner on a 10-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter in a 29-27 win over Allen (0-2).
The Wildcats are 3-0 under first-year head coach Shawn Gibbs. It’s the first time FVSU has been 3-0 since 2004.
Allen led 21-10 at the half behind one first-half David Wright TD passe and two rushing TDs. They led 27-17 late in the third quarter after Wright (26-37-0, 295 yards) threw his second TD pass covering 23 yards to Jamal Jones.
Durham hit Fralon Warren on a 49-yard scoring strike to pull the Wildcats within 27-23. His 10-yard game-winning TD came at the end of a 12-play, 66-yard drive.
Other Big HBCU Football Winners
• VIRGINIA UNION RIDES BYERS AGAIN TO 3-0 START!
Sophomore running back Jada Byers backed up his 313-yard effort in a win over nationally-ranked Valdosta State last week with a 199-yard, 2-touchdown output as Virginia Union moved to 3-0 with a 42-6 win at home over Livingstone (1-2).
Byers had 26 carries and ran for 5- and 11-yard TDs. He led a ground attack that wracked up 352 yards on 52 carries and scored five touchdowns. Byers is averaging 8.4 yards per carry.
VUU RB Curtis Allen added two running scores. VUU also scored on a blocked punt.
• HAMPTON PREVAILS IN BAY BATTLE AT NORFOLK STATE!
In a game with no individual or team stats published yet, Hampton prevailed in the Battle of the Bay at Norfolk State, 17-7.
The Pirates (3-0) got two TDs via the pass, a 23-yarder from Malcolm Mays to Jadakis Bonds in the first quarter and a 75-yarder from Christopher Zellous to Romon Copeland in the third quarter. The only NSU TD came on an 11-yard pass from QB Otto Kuhns to DaQuan Felton. Hampton added a 24-yard Axel Perez field goal in the fourth quarter.
• LANGSTON PUTS UP 56 TO MOVE TO 3-0!
Langston QB Larry Harrington threw for season highs of 420 yards and six TDs in a 56-24 win over Wayland Baptist Saturday.
Harrington completed 24 of 35 passes including TD throws of 20, 55, 37, 23, 85 and 32 yards for the Lions (3-0).
• BENEDICT FIRST TO 3-0!
Benedict broke from a scoreless first half Thursday evening, outscoring Savannah State 24-6 in the second half to improve to 3-0. It is the best start for the Tigers and second-year head coach Chennis Berry since resuming their football program in 1995.
Noah Zaire Scotland rushed for 122 yards and a TD while Benedict quarterbacks Eric Phoenix (10 of 14) and John Lampley (4 of 6) completed 14 passes to 12 different receivers including one score as the Tigers pulled away.
Defensive end Loobert Denelus had three sacks, one a strip sack of Savannah State quarterback JT Hartage. Denelus also blocked SSU’s PAT.
HBCU Football roundup: In the win column
• SHAW KNOCKS OFF CIAA CHAMPION BOWIE STATE!
Shaw scored on a 2-yard run by Sidney Gibbs with :36 seconds left to hand three-time defending CIAA champ Bowie State its first loss in conference play in 19 games, 17-14. The Bulldogs start the 2022 season 1-2 overall for the first time since 2016.
Shaw (1-2) trailed 7-3 at the half but scored on a 6-yard TD run by Jon Barnes to go up 10-7 with 8:20 left in the third period. The score came after BSU gambled on a 4th-and-2 from its own 48 and was stopped.
BSU came back to go up 14-10 as they covered 59 yards in 12 plays to score as Samuel Doku (22 carries, 89 yards)went in from 2 yards out.
Shaw’s winning drive began at the BSU 44. Gibbs’ score came on the sixth play of the drive.
• TEXAS SOUTHERN SHUTS OUT SOUTHERN:!!
Texas Southern got its second straight win over Southern and first win this season as the Tigers shut out the Jags 24-0 in Arlington, Texas. TSU beat Southern 35-31 a year ago.
TSU quarterback Andrew Body (16-22-0, 186 yards) threw two touchdown passes to lead the offense. On defense, the Tigers picked off three passes and had seven sacks to stymie the Southern offense. Redshirt freshman defensive end Michael Akins led the defense with two sacks.
• HOWARD RIDES STRONG SECOND HALF TO SHUTOUT WIN OVER MOREHOUSE!
After a scoreless first half, Howard scored 31-second half points in posting a 31-0 shutout of Morehouse before a crowd of 35,042 at the New York City HBCU Football Classic at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Howard QB Quinton Williams (21-28-0) threw two second-half TD passes and the Bison (1-3) added two TD runs. They were aided by two lost fumbles by the Maroon Tigers (0-3) on their first two fourth-quarter possessions that led to scores.
Others getting first wins
• ELIZABETH CITY STATE GETS BY WSSU!
Elizabeth City State came back from a 10-0 halftime deficit to knock off Winston-Salem State and hand new head coach Marcus Hilliard his first victory, 20-17.
ECSU (1-2, 1-0) scored three straight second-half TDs, two on passes from QB Tesean Jones covering 15 yards to Cameron Saunders and 75 yards to Zion Riddick. Raevon Freeman then scooped up a fumble and rambled 50 yards to paydirt to give the Vikings (1-2) a 20-10 lead with 3:45 to play. WSSU (0-3, 0-1) added a TD with 1:55 left.
ECSU recovered the onsides kicks and gave the ball back to WSSU with just :14 seconds left.
• ALCORN STATE GETS HISTORIC WIN AT McNEESE STATE!
Alcorn State became the first Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) school in history to defeat McNeese State in football on Saturday evening, as the Braves erased the league’s 15-game losing skid to the Cowboys courtesy of a 30-19 victory at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
The Braves (1-2) scored 21 second-quarter points as Nico Duffy scored on a 13-yard run, Jarveion Howard went in from 11 yards out and Monterio Hunt caught an 89-yard TD pass from Aaron Allen (15-27-0, 189 yards). McNeese pulled to within 24-17 after a late third-quarter score. Alcorn added 38- and 21-yard Noah Kiani field goals in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
• MORGAN STATE GETS FIRST WIN FOR DAMON WILSON!
Morgan State got the first win of the Damon Wilson era as it defeated Sacred Heart 24-9 in Baltimore Saturday.
The Bears (1-2) ground out 154 rushing yards and got two rushing touchdowns in the third quarter, one from Jabriel Johnson on a 4-yard run at the end of a six-play, 87-yard drive. Alonzo Graham capped a 7-play, 54-yard drive with a 12-yard run with 4:40 left in the period.
Avery Jones hauled in a 12-yard pass from Duce Taylor in the second quarter after Beckett Leary hit a 20-yard first quarter field goal. The Bears led 10-2 at the half.
HBCU roundup: Top Performances
Passing
There were seven quarterbacks who topped the 300-yard passing mark this week and one – Langston senior Larry Harrington – went over 400 yards. Harrington also led the passing parade as he threw for six touchdowns in a 56-24 win over Wayland Baptist.
Rushing
Virginia Union sophomore Jada Byers led all HBCU rushers again this week. The 5-7, 180-pounder rambled for 199 yards on 26 carries in the Panthers’ 42-6 win over Livingstone. Byers was one of four runners to score two TDs this week.
Receiving
Fifteen (15) players topped 100 receiving yards this week led by Bluefield State’s Kinyon Smith’s 159 yards on six grabs. Jackson State’s Dallas Daniels, a Western Illinois transfer, didn’t top 100 yards (5 receptions, 85 yards) but he led pass catchers with three TD receptions of 7, 28 and 23 yards.
Central State junior Brandon Brock topped receivers with ten receptions this week.
Defense
Elizabeth City’s Juanya Majette had 16 tackles as the Vikings got their first win 20-17 over Winston-Salem State. Majette’s tackles total was tops for the week.
Florida Memorial linebacker Christian Mabel had 4.5 sacks in the Lions’ 49-22 win over Warner. Benedict junior defensive end Loomert Denelus had three sacks and also blocked an extra point in the Tigers 24-6 win over Savannah State.
Attendance Matters
Here were the top attended HBCU football games of Week Three.
Howard vs. Morehouse (NYC HBCU Classic) — 35,042
Jackson State vs. Grambling State — 34451
Texas Southern vs. Southern — 16,667
Hampton at Norfolk State —15,459
Austin Peay at Alabama A&M — 7,150