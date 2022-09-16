Culture

How To Watch HBCU Football: Jackson State vs. Grambling, Week Three

Week Three of HBCU football features broadcast from multiple media outlets, highlighted by Jackson State-Grambling State.
Week Three of the HBCU football season is upon us, headlined by a matchup between historic programs Jackson State and Grambling State. The two programs will meet at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson this weekend for the first time with Deion Sanders and Hue Jackson as their head coaches. 

Sanders has beaten Grambling State before, but that game came during the 2021 spring season when Jackson State defeated a team led by Broderick Fobbs.

That game will be played on ESPN 3 and kick off at 1 PM EST.

A total of eight HBCU football games will be streamed on the ESPN+ platform, including the “Battle of The Bay” contest between Norfolk State and Hampton University. That contest kicks off at 2 PM.

HBCU Go will televise two games: A SWAC contest between Southern and Texas Southern and a CIAA contest between Virginia State and St. Augustine’s University.

HBCU football LSU

HBCU football broadcasts

Morgan State vs. Sacred Heart in Baltimore, MD – ESPN+ 12n 

W. C. Gorden Classic

Jackson State vs. Grambling State in Jackson, MS – ESPN3 1p

Fort Valley State vs. Allen in Fort Valley, GA – ESPN+ 2p

Norfolk State vs. Hampton in Norfolk, VA – ESPN+ 2p 

West Alabama vs. Tuskegee in Livingston, AL – FloSports 2p 

HBCU NYC Football Classic

Howard vs. Morehouse in E. Rutherford, NJ – CNBC 3p 

Arlington Football Showdown 

Southern vs. Texas Southern in Arlington, TX – HBCUGo 4p 

Middle Tenn. State vs. Tennessee State in Murfreesboro, TN – ESPN+ 6p 

Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Stillwater, OK – ESPN+ 6p 

Prairie View A&M vs. Incarnate Word in Prairie View, TX – ESPN+ 6p 

Duke vs. NC A&T in Durham, NC – ESPN+ / ACCNX 6p

New Hampshire vs. NC Central in Durham, NH – FloSports 6p

Virginia State vs. Saint Augustine’s in Ettrick, VA – HBCUGO 6p 

McNeese St. vs. Alcorn State in Lake Charles, LA – ESPN+ 7p

Winston-Salem State vs. Elizabeth City State in PIedmont Triad – WMYV MY48

