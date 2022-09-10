North Carolina A&T falls at Fargodome vs North Dakota State

North Dakota St. was dominant in Saturday afternoon’s matchup against North Carolina A&T. The Bison offense put up 43 points, while its defense kept the Aggie offense completely out of the end zone in the 43-3 route.
Hunter Luepke led North Dakota St. in this one, scoring one touchdown on the ground. The Bison put a premium on protecting the ball, as they did not commit any turnovers all game. On top of that, North Dakota St.’s secondary locked in. They held North Carolina A&T to just 2.6 yards per pass attempt.
North Carolina A&T struggled to score, with its lone points coming from a field goal. Beyond that, the Aggie offense just seemed out of sync at times. They couldn’t keep pace with the Bison. Bhayshul Tuten led the rushing attack for NCAT with 127 yards.
North Dakota St.’s great start to the season continues. After today’s game, they are now 2-0. The Bison will hit the road for their next test, a Sept. 18 matchup against Arizona. On the other side, North Carolina A&T now sits at 0-2 on the year. The Aggies will look to rebound in their next game against Duke on Sept. 17.
The original game between these two schools was scheduled for September 19, 2020 but was canceled because of the pandemic.