Hugh Douglas named to Philadelphia Eagles HOF

The Philadelphia Eagles announced that former Central State defensive lineman Hugh Douglas will be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will take place on Sunday, November 27 when the Birds host the Green Bay Packers at Lincoln Financial Field.

AT CENTRAL STATE UNIVERSITY (1992-1995)

  • Two-time NAIA Division I All-American
  • Recorded 42 sacks in 32 games
  • Led Central State to an NAIA national championship
  • Names Defensive Player of the Year by The Pigskin Club of Washington, D.C. as a senior

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (1998-2002, 2004)

  • First-team All-Pro (2000)
  • Second-team All-Pro (2002)
  • 3× Pro Bowl (2000–2002)

Hugh Douglas was drafted by the Jets in the first round of the 1995 NFL Draft. He was named the leagues Defensive Rookie of the Year that season. He was later traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars as well. Douglas logged 352 tackles and 80 sacks across his NFL career and went down as one of the most dominant defensive lineman in Eagles history. His 80 sacks is currently 4th most in Philadelphia Eagles history.

“When we traded for Hugh, we knew we were getting a player who would immediately make our football team better,” said Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and CEO.

“He was a tremendous leader on a defense that helped guide us to many deep postseason runs.”

Hugh Douglas is currently working as a on-air host for Sports Radio 92.9 The Game in Atlanta, GA.

