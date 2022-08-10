By

Makur Maker has an NBA contract with the Washington Wizards in his back pocket now.



The former five-star who briefly played basketball up the road at Howard University has a deal wit the Wizards that is expected to land him in the G League. Maker signed an Exhibit 10 Contract with the league, according to Sam Amico of Hoopswire.com.



Several former HBCU stars have signed such deals in the past, including Morgan State’s Tywain Kindly, Shaw University’s Amir Hinton and several others. This news comes after Maker’s stint as a member of the Chicago Bulls summer league squad.

Maker most recently played for the Sydney Kings of the National Basketball League in Australia. He helped the Kings to an NBL Championship earlier this year.

Makur Maker is cousin to Thon Maker and Matur Maker. The South Sudanese player was born in Kenya before moving to Australia. He then traveled to the United States where he became a consensus five-star prospect. He shocked the basketball world in July 2020 when he committed to Howard University, making him the highest rated player to sign with an HBCU in the modern era.

Unfortunately for Howard, the Maker era would only last two games. He played in a pair of games for Howard in late November 2020 before being sidelined with an aggravated groin injury. He averaged 11.5 points and six rebounds in the only two games he would play in a Howard Uniform as COVID-19 sidelined him and ultimately the entire program over the course of the winter.

Maker, of course, would not return to Howard last fall — instead declaring for the NBA Draft before ultimately pulling his name out of the draft and heading to Australia.

Now Maker is heading back to D.C., this time to see if he can stick with the Washington Wizards organization.

Washington Wizards sign Makur Maker to contract