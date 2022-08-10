MEAC

South Carolina State gives Buddy Pough extension, raise

Fresh off another MEAC title and his first Celebration Bowl, South Carolina State has rewarded Buddy Pough with an extension.
Posted on

South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough will be sticking around for at least another couple of seasons.

SC State and Pough have reached a deal that will keep the veteran coach at his alma mater through the 2023 season, according to the Times and Dispatch. The deal raises Pough’s base salary to $287,000 and will run through Dec. 31, 2023.

His extension comes less than 24 hours after SC State parted ways with director of athletics Stacy Danley.

Pough has been the head coach at South Carolina State since 2002, making him the longest-tenured coach in the MEAC by far, and one of the longest in college football period. He has won eight MEAC titles, including the 2021 title. The 2021 season culminated with a win in the Celebration Bowl over a highly-favored Jackson State program.

Buddy Pough HBCU Legacy Bowl South Carolina State
South Carolina State head coach Buddy Pough on the sidelines at the 2021 Celebration Bowl. (121921)


Buddy Pough told HBCU Gameday at MEAC Media Day that winning the Celebration Bowl took his recognition level up quite a bit.

“There are people out there who saw that game that I had no idea even knew we existed. So it was one of those kinds of situations where it kind of transcended the actual, usual fan base of what would be an HBCU deal. Everybody in South Carolina saw that game, so it was no one there who was not aware of who we were after that game.”

That’s saying quite a bit for a man who has been at the helm of a program that has produced dozens of NFL players, including All-Pros Javon Hargrave and Darius “Shaquille” Leonard.

And now he’ll have the chance to produce more NFL players and chase more MEAC titles and Celebration Bowl wins.

South Carolina State gives Buddy Pough extension, raise
Related Items:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Virginia Union Virginia Union
878
CIAA

Virginia Union hit with $10 million dollar lawsuit over death of football player
672
Culture

Washington Commanders President sets Barstool straight
Alabama A&M Crimson Tide Alabama A&M Crimson Tide
605
2022 Football

Alabama A&M lands former Alabama Crimson Tide lineman
500
SIAC

Tuskegee alumni helping improve athletic facilities with gift
426
Alabama State

Alabama State adds new state-of-the-art field turf and design
To Top
X