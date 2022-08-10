NFL : HBCU draftees make unofficial depth charts

NFL clubs are releasing their first unofficial depth charts ahead of preseason games this weekend. Here are where the four HBCU players drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft currently stand.
De’Cobie Durant – Los Angeles Rams
The defending Super Bowl champions selected Decobie Durant out of South Carolina State University with their fourth round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Durant was the first defensive player selected by the Los Angeles Rams and signed with the team in early June. His rookie contract is a four year deal worth $4.1 million that includes a signing bonus with a guaranteed worth of $504,336.
The Rams released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. Durant is currently third on the depth chart at right cornerback. Ahead of him are Jalen Ramsey and David Long Jr.
Ja’Tyre Carter – Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears selected Southern University offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter with the 226th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Chicago Bears released their first their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their preseason matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. Carter is listed second at right guard behind Michael Schofield.
James Houston – Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions selected James Houston out of Jackson State with the 217th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Houston was an outside linebacker and edge rusher at JSU and the University of Florida.
The Detroit Lions have listed Houston as third at left defensive end. He is behind Aidan Hutchinson and Julian Okwara.
Joshua Williams – Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs selected Fayetteville State University defensive back Joshua Williams with the 135th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Williams became the first HBCU player picked in the draft since 2020.
Williams is currently second at left cornerback on the Kansas City Chiefs first unofficial depth chart. He sits behind L’Jarius Sneed.