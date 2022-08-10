NFL
Fayetteville State University

NFL : HBCU draftees make unofficial depth charts

The four draftees will make their NFL debut this weekend.
Posted on

NFL clubs are releasing their first unofficial depth charts ahead of preseason games this weekend. Here are where the four HBCU players drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft currently stand.

De’Cobie Durant – Los Angeles Rams

The defending Super Bowl champions selected Decobie Durant out of South Carolina State University with their fourth round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Durant was the first defensive player selected by the Los Angeles Rams and signed with the team in early June. His rookie contract is a four year deal worth $4.1 million that includes a signing bonus with a guaranteed worth of $504,336.

NFL

The Rams released their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday. Durant is currently third on the depth chart at right cornerback. Ahead of him are Jalen Ramsey and David Long Jr.

Ja’Tyre Carter – Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears selected Southern University offensive lineman Ja’Tyre Carter with the 226th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Chicago Bears released their first their first unofficial depth chart ahead of their preseason matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday. Carter is listed second at right guard behind Michael Schofield.

James Houston – Detroit Lions

NFL

The Detroit Lions selected James Houston out of Jackson State with the 217th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Houston was an outside linebacker and edge rusher at JSU and the University of Florida.

The Detroit Lions have listed Houston as third at left defensive end. He is behind Aidan Hutchinson and Julian Okwara.

Joshua Williams – Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Fayetteville State University defensive back Joshua Williams with the 135th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Williams became the first HBCU player picked in the draft since 2020.

Williams is currently second at left cornerback on the Kansas City Chiefs first unofficial depth chart. He sits behind L’Jarius Sneed.

NFL : HBCU draftees make unofficial depth charts
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Virginia Union Virginia Union
879
CIAA

Virginia Union hit with $10 million dollar lawsuit over death of football player
672
Culture

Washington Commanders President sets Barstool straight
Alabama A&M Crimson Tide Alabama A&M Crimson Tide
605
2022 Football

Alabama A&M lands former Alabama Crimson Tide lineman
500
SIAC

Tuskegee alumni helping improve athletic facilities with gift
426
Alabama State

Alabama State adds new state-of-the-art field turf and design
To Top
X