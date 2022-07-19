grambling state
Baseball

Grambling State catcher John Garcia drafted by Astros

The Houston Astros are getting a big time hitter.
Grambling State catcher John Garcia was drafted by the Houston Astros with the 583rd overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft.

John Garcia is a junior catcher and hitting machine for the Grambling State Tigers. Garcia batted .403 in 2022 and led the SWAC in many categories.

  • 1st in on base percentage (.513) and OPS (1.198)
  • 2nd in batting average (.403), slugging percentage (.685) and RBIs (63)
  • 4th in home runs (10)
  • 5th in doubles (17)

Garcia also logged two triples and four stolen bases. As a catcher on defense, he is known for his throw down and he threw out 18 runners this season which was second in the SWAC. Garcia competed in the Cape Cod Summer League last year which is known for breeding MLB draft selections.

