Elizabeth City State names James Dubose as permanent AD

By

Courtesy: Elizabeth City State Athletics

Elizabeth City, NC – Elizabeth City State University (ECSU) has permanently appointed James DuBose, Jr. as the next athletic director, beginning July 15, 2022. DuBose has been serving as interim athletic director since April 11, 2022, and will continue his oversight of the university’s 11 women’s and men’s teams in the Central Intercollegiate Athletics Association (CIAA).

Since joining Elizabeth City State, DuBose has achieved several notable accomplishments for the university, including securing two televised games for the 2022 football season, adding new athletic corporate sponsorships, hiring additional coaches and support staff in the athletics department, and developing partnerships with campus and community organizations.

“James is a seasoned athletics administrator who has quickly made a positive impact in moving several initiatives forward for the university’s Athletics Department,” says ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon. “We are pleased that he will continue this trajectory in creating a winning program that is laser-focused on our student-athletes.”

New Elizabeth City State Director of Athletics James Dubose.

James DuBose came to Elizabeth City State from Winston-Salem State University (WSSU), where he served in a variety of roles, most recently as senior associate athletic director for Development and Administration. In that position, he assisted with day-to-day operations, external relations, fundraising and budget strategies and scholarship portfolios. In addition, DuBose supervised athletic training, cheerleading, facilities and events, football, gameday operations, marketing, sports information and strength and conditioning. DuBose also held senior leadership positions at WSSU, including director of Tickets, Promotions and Events, director of Fundraising, and associate athletic director.

DuBose is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success, as well as the National Association of Athletic Development Directors (NAADD), where he is a recipient of a 2022 NAADD Diversity Initiative Program award.

“The Viking community has quickly embraced me and supported the new departmental strategies I’ve started executing since arriving at ECSU this spring,” states DuBose. “My priorities center around creating the best collegiate experience, both inside and outside the classroom, for our student-athletes and showcasing their talents to the already supportive ECSU family, our fans, the regional community and the nation. I remain thankful to Chancellor Dixon for offering me this opportunity to lead and elevate a stellar Division 2 athletic organization.”

DuBose is a graduate of North Carolina A&T State University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Agricultural Economics. He earned both a master’s in Sports Management and a graduate certificate in Athletic Administration from Southern New Hampshire University. He received the 2022 Distinguished Scholar Award from Southern New Hampshire. He is married to Teshuna Worrells DuBose, and they have two sons, Jamond and Jameson.

Elizabeth City State names James Dubose as permanent AD