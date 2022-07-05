By

Lincoln University (PA) assistant women’s basketball coach Cherelle Dennis announced that she is accepting a coaching position with Delaware State. Dennis helped lead the Lincoln women’s basketball program to it’s first-ever CIAA Championship earlier this year.

From one level to the next! What God has for you. Time to revive the hive. ♥️💙 pic.twitter.com/ndb8H1Eiwr — Coach Dennis 🏀LUWBB (@CoachDennis22) July 5, 2022 Coach Cherelle Dennis began her career with Lincoln University (PA) as a student and hooper in 2005 and 2006. She continued her basketball career post-grad with the Delaware Destroyers of the Women’s Eastern Basketball Alliance.

Coach Dennis has been working behind the clipboard for over a decade, Prior to coaching for the Lions, she served as the assistant coach at Appoquinimink High School from 2007-2012. She then moved on to coach at Newark Charter High School in Delaware for three seasons. She spent two years as an assistant before serving as the head coach in from 2015 to 2016.

“Wow! Where do I begin,” Coach Dennis wrote in an open letter on social media. “Five years ago I began my first collegiate coaching experience at a place I called home as a student. The first HBCU, The Lincoln University.”

“A place that transformed me from a girl into a woman. Lincoln, I owe it all to you for being in my corner, pushing me to become the best version of myself and allowing me to be my true authentic self.”

“The decision to leave a place that molded me into the woman I am today was truly one of the hardest decisions I thank you for embracing me, loving on me, supporting me, and cheering me on while I gave everything I has to the Lincoln women’s basketball program.”

Coach Dennis will now be moving to the division one level of women’s college basketball after putting in the work on the high school and division two level.

Lincoln University (PA) WBB coach heads to Delaware State