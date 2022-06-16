Zaylie-Elizabeth Thompson to compete in World Swimming Championships

By

WASHINGTON, DC – Howard University rising sophomore Zaylie-Elizabeth Thompson (Nassau, Bahamas) is set to represent her home country in the 19th annual FINA World Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary. The two-week event starts Saturday, June 18 and concludes Sunday, July 3.



Thompson is set to race in the 200 IM, 100 Free and relays for Team Bahamas.

“Zaylie competing in this world-class event is exciting,” said Howard Director of Swimming & Diving Nicholas Askew . “This platform gives her an opportunity to showcase her progress and talent in front of a global audience. Her teammates, the Howard University family and I will be cheering from a far.”



Zaylie-Elizabeth Thompson made a big splash in her first season for the Bison, leaving her mark in the school’s record books. As of today, she appears in the program’s top 10 leaderboard 10 times while holding a pair of school benchmarks in the 200 Breast (2:22.52) and 800 Free Relay (7:46.29).



In 1991, FINA formally approved the first short course (25m-pool) world records. Two years later, this opened the door to the organization of the first FINA World Swimming Championships in Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

The 19th FINA World Swimming Championships will be held at three locations in Budapest: Duna Arena (Swimming & Diving Events); Alfred Hajos Swimming Complex (Artistic Swimming & Water Polo) and Lake Lupa (Open Water Swimming).



Howard wrapped up its first full season of competition as an associate member of the Northeast Conference and looks to build on last year’s success as they continue their pursuit of a conference championship.

