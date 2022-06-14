Jackson State APR Report shows all athletic teams up to standard

By

Jackson State University student-athletes continue to win in the classroom, as evidenced by the Jackson State APR within the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate report announced Tuesday.



The Academic Progress Rate (APR) holds institutions accountable for the academic progress of their student-athletes through a team-based metric that accounts for the eligibility and retention of each student-athlete each semester.

In the multi-year report, the first released by the NCAA since 2019, the Jackson State volleyball and bowling teams each earned a perfect score of 1000. Every JSU athletics program achieved above the NCAA mandated multi-year score of 930 during the 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, and 2020-21 seasons.



“I’m especially proud of these academic achievements by this group of student-athletes,” said Jackson State University Vice President / Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson . “In the last two years, this collection of students overcame a global pandemic and adjusted to new procedures which could have easily impeded their learning. Instead, they stayed focused, determined, and dedicated to their degree programs to stay on the pathway to obtaining their career objectives. I salute them and congratulate each of them.”



In addition to the two teams noted above with perfect scores on the Jackson State APR Report, men’s tennis posted a score of 990, softball and women’s track each had 980, and women’s basketball scored 979. Women’s cross country scored 974, women’s tennis 973, men’s cross country 971, women’s soccer 970, baseball and men’s basketball each with 954, football 950, and men’s track 949.



“Congratulations to our Jackson State University student-athletes who routinely demonstrate that they are as talented in the classroom as they are in their respective sports,” said President Thomas K. Hudson, J.D. “Our dedicated coaches and staff elevated the APR by keeping their eyes on the prize, which is student success. I salute our students’ commitment to meeting the academic rigor of a JSU education head on while they continue to blaze new trails at Thee I Love.”

Jackson State APR Report shows all athletic teams up to standard