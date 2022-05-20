NC A&T women stripped of Big South track title

By

One week after a dominant win at the Big South Conference track and field championships, the NC A&T women have been stripped of their crown.



NC A&T self-reported the fact that an ineligible student-athlete participated during last week’s championships, held at High Point University. The conference released this statement shortly thereafter.

“The Big South Conference is aware of North Carolina A&T’s self-report of a violation to the NCAA involving an ineligible student-athlete that competed during the 2022 Outdoor Track & Field season, including the Conference Championship from May 9-11. Per Big South Conference policy, A&T is required to forfeit points the ineligible student-athlete helped earn during the Conference Meet, and the team standings have been adjusted appropriately to reflect this requirement.



“The adjustment changes North Carolina A&T’s team point total in the Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship to 180 points, with High Point now declared the 2022 Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Champion following its 187 points accumulated in the Meet. A&T finishes as the Runner-up.



“In addition, Conference policy also states that Sasser Cup point allocation will be adjusted, and any records and honors achieved by the ineligible student-athlete during the Outdoor Track & Field season will be removed.”

NC A&T released a statement of its own earlier on Friday.

“These violations have been self-reported, and A&T has declared the affected student-athlete ineligible for further competion. Due to NCAA confidentiality rules, we cannot comment further on this case at this time.”



A total of 25 NC A&T athletes have qualified for the NCAA East Regionals.

