NCAT track
Big South

NC A&T women stripped of Big South track title

The NC A&T women have lost their 2022 Big South outdoor track and field title due to an ineligible athlete.
Posted on

One week after a dominant win at the Big South Conference track and field championships, the NC A&T women have been stripped of their crown.

NC A&T self-reported the fact that an ineligible student-athlete participated during last week’s championships, held at High Point University. The conference released this statement shortly thereafter.

“The Big South Conference is aware of North Carolina A&T’s self-report of a violation to the NCAA involving an ineligible student-athlete that competed during the 2022 Outdoor Track & Field season, including the Conference Championship from May 9-11.  Per Big South Conference policy, A&T is required to forfeit points the ineligible student-athlete helped earn during the Conference Meet, and the team standings have been adjusted appropriately to reflect this requirement.

“The adjustment changes North Carolina A&T’s team point total in the Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship to 180 points, with High Point now declared the 2022 Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Champion following its 187 points accumulated in the Meet.  A&T finishes as the Runner-up. 

“In addition, Conference policy also states that Sasser Cup point allocation will be adjusted, and any records and honors achieved by the ineligible student-athlete during the Outdoor Track & Field season will be removed.”

NC A&T released a statement of its own earlier on Friday. 

“These violations have been self-reported, and A&T has declared the affected student-athlete ineligible for further competion. Due to NCAA confidentiality rules, we cannot comment further on this case at this time.”

A total of 25 NC A&T athletes have qualified for the NCAA East Regionals.

NC A&T women stripped of Big South track title
Related Items:, ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Trending

Prairie View Prairie View
701
featured

Prairie View prepares for No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners
Nick Saban accusation Nick Saban accusation
700
Jackson State

Nick Saban accuses Jackson State, Deion Sanders of paying player
FAMU playoffs FAMU playoffs
662
Big South

FCS playoffs: Could less autobids mean more HBCUs?
641
Academics

Colin Kaepernick to receive honorary degree from Morgan State
582
Pro Football

XFL contract, USFL expansion should help HBCU products
To Top
X