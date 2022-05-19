By

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Young female athletes often dream of being recognized for their contributions to the game at the Hall of Fame. For Lady Bearcats women’s standout Shay Johnson, that dream has come true. Johnson’s jersey was placed on the Ring of Honor display at the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tennessee, in recognition of her outstanding play for the 2021-2022 season.

“The Ring of Honor is an exhibit at the Hall of Fame where we honor the nation’s top players at every level,” said Kelly Mathis, Director of Development for the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. “To have your jersey on display at the Hall of Fame is a huge privilege and we are proud to celebrate the accomplishments of these young women.”

Currently, the Ring of Honor consists of over 100 jerseys hanging from the rafters of the back rotunda at the Hall of Fame. By acknowledging these young athletes, the Hall of Fame can fulfill their mission to “honor the past, celebrate the present, and promote the future” of women’s basketball. The display includes jerseys of the top high school and college players from the previous season. The Ring of Honor has displayed jerseys from some of the best players in the world including Candace Parker, Sue Bird, Kelsey Plum, Breanna Stewart, and Aja Wilson.

HBCU hooper’s jersey to be hung in Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame