PVAMU Lady Panthers take SWAC Outdoor Championship

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas- The Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers claimed the 2022 SWAC Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship title in spectacular fashion on Saturday.

PVAMU finished the meet with 159.5 total points while Florida A&M (114) and Alcorn State (109) finished in second and third place respectively.

The title gives PVAMU a sweep of league titles for track and field for the 2022 season as the Lady Panthers also claimed the Indoor Track and Field title in February. It also ends an eleven year streak of consecutive titles that was previously held by Alabama State.

Individually, Alcorn State’s Stellah Kiptui was named the Most Outstanding Women’s Track Performer while Jackson State’s Hannah White was named the Most Outstanding Women’s Field Performer.

Prairie View A&M’s Angela Weaver was named Coach of the Year after leading PVAMU to their first SWAC Women’s Outdoor Championship title in over two decades.

A complete listing of final results along with the replay of the event can be found by clicking the links above.

Coach of the Year

Angela Weaver, Prairie View A&M



Most Outstanding Women’s Track Performer

Stella Kiptui, Alcorn State



Most Outstanding Women’s Field Performer

Hannah White, Jackson State

Women’s Event All-Conference 100 Hurdles H Safiya John, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Thea Shaw, Bethune-Cookman 200 Dash H Jalen Elrod, Prairie View A&M

Safiya John, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 800 Meter Run H Jalen Elrod, Prairie View A&M

Indya Campbell, Bethune-Cookman High Jump H Safiya John, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Jaylynn Hampton, Arkansas-Pine Bluff Shot Put H Tatiana Ellitott, Bethune-Cookman

Safiya John, Arkansas-Pine Bluff Hammer Throw H Phylan Perkins, Texas Southern

Alexandria McCoy, Southern Long Jump H Safiya John, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Jaylynn Hampton, Arkansas-Pine Bluff Javelin H Karanay Alexander, Southern

Safiya John, Arkansas-Pine Bluff Heptathlon Safiya John, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Thea Shaw, Bethune-Cookman 10, 000 Meters Stellah Kiptui, Alcorn State

Daisy Enriquez, Alcorn State 3000 Steeplechase Daisy Enriquez, Alcorn State

Naomi Davis, Prairie View A&M 5000 Meter Run Stellah Kiptui, Alcorn State

Daisy Enriquez, Alcorn State 4×100 Meter Relay Prairie View A&M

Florida A&M 1500 Meter Run Dinah Murphy, Prairie View A&M

Stellah Kiptui, Alcorn State 100 Meter Hurdles Safiya John, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Darrione Joseph, Mississippi Valley State 400 Meter Hurdles Jada Harrison, Florida A&M

Kyana Evans, Alabama State 400 Meter Dash Amenda Saint-Louis, Bethune-Cookman

An’Twanique Kinsler, Alcorn State 200 Meter Dash Asjah Harris, Prairie View A&M

Morganne Mukes, Prairie View A&M 100 Meter Dash Kyana Evans, Alabama State

Trinity Bolden, Southern 800 Meter Run Shamia Jones, Alabama State

Kaliece Pinckney, Bethune-Cookman 4×400 Meter Relay Alcorn State

Texas Southern Long Jump Safiya John, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Kaizha Roberts, Prairie View A&M Shot Put Hannah White, Jackson State

Lilliann Dudley, Jackson State Javelin Kymoi Noray, Jackson State

Latia Saunder, Florida A&M Pole Vault Kiara Ivy, Florida A&M

Maci Guy, Prairie View A&M Discus Throw Hannah White, Jackson State

Skyla Faux, Texas Southern Triple Jump Rachel Robertson, Florida A&M

Kaizha Roberts, Prairie View A&M High Jump Rachel Robertson, Florida A&M

Safiya John, Arkansas-Pine Bluff

