PVAMU Lady Panthers take SWAC Outdoor Championship

The title gives PVAMU a sweep of league titles for track and field for the 2022 season
Courtesy: SWAC.org

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas- The Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers claimed the 2022 SWAC Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championship title in spectacular fashion on Saturday.

PVAMU finished the meet with 159.5 total points while Florida A&M (114) and Alcorn State (109) finished in second and third place respectively.

The title gives PVAMU a sweep of league titles for track and field for the 2022 season as the Lady Panthers also claimed the Indoor Track and Field title in February. It also ends an eleven year streak of consecutive titles that was previously held by Alabama State.

Individually, Alcorn State’s Stellah Kiptui was named the Most Outstanding Women’s Track Performer while Jackson State’s Hannah White was named the Most Outstanding Women’s Field Performer.

Prairie View A&M’s Angela Weaver was named Coach of the Year after leading PVAMU to their first SWAC Women’s Outdoor Championship title in over two decades.

A complete listing of final results along with the replay of the event can be found by clicking the links above.

Coach of the Year
Angela Weaver, Prairie View A&M

Most Outstanding Women’s Track Performer
Stella Kiptui, Alcorn State

Most Outstanding Women’s Field Performer
Hannah White, Jackson State

Women’s EventAll-Conference 
100 Hurdles HSafiya John, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Thea Shaw, Bethune-Cookman
200 Dash HJalen Elrod, Prairie View A&M
Safiya John, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
800 Meter Run HJalen Elrod, Prairie View A&M
Indya Campbell, Bethune-Cookman
High Jump HSafiya John, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Jaylynn Hampton, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Shot Put HTatiana Ellitott, Bethune-Cookman
Safiya John, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Hammer Throw HPhylan Perkins, Texas Southern
Alexandria McCoy, Southern
Long Jump HSafiya John, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Jaylynn Hampton, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Javelin HKaranay Alexander, Southern
Safiya John, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
HeptathlonSafiya John, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Thea Shaw, Bethune-Cookman
10, 000 MetersStellah Kiptui, Alcorn State
Daisy Enriquez, Alcorn State
3000 SteeplechaseDaisy Enriquez, Alcorn State
Naomi Davis, Prairie View A&M
5000 Meter RunStellah Kiptui, Alcorn State
Daisy Enriquez, Alcorn State
4×100 Meter RelayPrairie View A&M
Florida A&M
1500 Meter RunDinah Murphy, Prairie View A&M
Stellah Kiptui, Alcorn State
100 Meter HurdlesSafiya John, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Darrione Joseph, Mississippi Valley State
400 Meter HurdlesJada Harrison, Florida A&M
Kyana Evans, Alabama State
400 Meter DashAmenda Saint-Louis, Bethune-Cookman
An’Twanique Kinsler, Alcorn State
200 Meter DashAsjah Harris, Prairie View A&M
Morganne Mukes, Prairie View A&M
100 Meter DashKyana Evans, Alabama State
Trinity Bolden, Southern
800 Meter RunShamia Jones, Alabama State
Kaliece Pinckney, Bethune-Cookman
4×400 Meter RelayAlcorn State
Texas Southern
Long JumpSafiya John, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Kaizha Roberts, Prairie View A&M
Shot PutHannah White, Jackson State
Lilliann Dudley, Jackson State
JavelinKymoi Noray, Jackson State
Latia Saunder, Florida A&M
Pole VaultKiara Ivy, Florida A&M
Maci Guy, Prairie View A&M
Discus ThrowHannah White, Jackson State
Skyla Faux, Texas Southern
Triple JumpRachel Robertson, Florida A&M
Kaizha Roberts, Prairie View A&M
High JumpRachel Robertson, Florida A&M
Safiya John, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
