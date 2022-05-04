All-SWAC performer Jason Dumas in transfer portal

By

Prairie View A&M star Jason Dumas has decided to see what the transfer portal has to offer.



The redshirt junior from Vacherie, LA has entered his name into the transfer portal. He posted a message on Twitter announcing his decsion.

First, I want to thank God for giving me an opportunity to consistently play at a high level. Thank you Prairie View, Coach (Eric) Dooley, & all my other coaches on giving me a chance to play d1 ball and not only developing me as a player, but as a man,” he wrote.



“Thank you to all my teammates over the past 4 years. We pushed each other everyday to “become great. I will cherish every memory & moment. After talking & praying with my family. I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 1 year remaining to play!”



Jason Dumas Dumas has spent his entire career at Prairie View. He came in during the 2018 season, the first under Eric Dooley who recently left to become head coach at Southern University. He played a total of 10 games with 18 unassisted tackles and 11 assisted tackles as a freshman, and upped that to 23 unassisted tackles and 30 assisted tackles as a sophomore in 2019.



The 2021 spring season saw PVAMU limited to just three games, but the fall season was a breakout moment for both Dumas and the program. Prairie View claimed its first SWAC West title in over a decade and Dumas was dominant upfront. He finished with 38 total tackles, 17.5 of them for loss. That includes 8.5 sacks and 14 quarterback hurries.



It will most certainly be interesting to see what kind of interest the 5’10, 230 pound defensive end draws in the transfer portal market from either FCS or FBS schools. No doubt, his presence will be missed at PVAMU this fall.

