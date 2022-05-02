By

Aggies can lock in their 2022 fall calendars now that North Carolina A&T has released its full 2022 football schedule.

The season will start with the Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte on September 3. That’s the Duke’s Mayo Classic if we’re being corporately correct.

The highly anticipated matchup against FCS powerhouse North Dakota State will be in Fargo, North Dakota on Sept. 10. The original matchup was scheduled for 2020 but was wiped out due to the pandemic.

Ladies and Gentlemen … 2022 NCAT Football Schedule…It’s our time. pic.twitter.com/TVGBrTMg9L — NC A&T Athletics Marketing (@AggieMarketing) May 2, 2022

It will be a tough two week stretch with the Aggies taking on the Duke Blue Devils the following Saturday. Buddy Pough will bring his squad up north to take on his good friend Sam Washington when South Carolina State and the Aggies get together. This one time MEAC matchup will be the fourth straight game for NCAT before a bye week.

Big South play begins on Oct. 8 with Bryant University. That game is in the middle of a three game home stand for NCAT. Edward Waters comes to Greensboro on Oct. 15.

The Aggies will take a trip to Moon Township and face off with Robert Morris on Oct. 22 before GHOE festivities kick-off.

The Fighting Camels from Buies Creek will take the short trip to Greensboro to battle North Carolina A&T on Oct. 29. Campbell is really about that action this year, the previous week they will have played Jackson State for the Tigers homecoming.

NCAT welcomes old foe Norfolk State to Greensboro on Nov. 5 and finishes out the home schedule against Charleston Southern the following week.

The regular season ends on Nov. 19 with a Big South road contest at Gardner-Webb University.

North Carolina A&T releases full 2022 football schedule