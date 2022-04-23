Alabama State and Jackson State suspended midgame

By

Darkness was rising in Jackson, Mississippi on Friday night when the stadium lights went out midway through the Alabama State and Jackson State baseball game.

The technical malfunction occurred in the top of the sixth inning with the scored tied at one apiece. Some of the stadium light poles fully came back on but not all of them, leading to the suspension of play.

So Saturday means we’ll have a small and large order of baseball to start the afternoon. Both teams will resume Friday night’s game at 1pm, followed by the regularly scheduled contest at 3pm.

Alabama State (20-15, 11-2) comes into the weekend series after a heart breaking extra innings loss to 19th-ranked Auburn on Tuesday. Alabama State led the game headed into the bottom of the ninth before losing in the extra frame. The Hornets however lead the East Division by three games over Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M.

Jackson State (18-19, 6-9 SWAC) isn’t the same dominant team as last year but is trying to find some late season magic. The Tigers come into the weekend following a loss to Mississippi State but took two out of three against FAMU on Easter Weekend.

The two teams met earlier this season in Montgomery with the Hornets sweeping the series.

Nikelle Galatas was on the mound for Jackson State. Breon Pooler was pitching for Alabama State.

