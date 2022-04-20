Howard wins MEAC Golf Championship

By

Courtesy: MEAC Sports

SILVER SPRING, Md., April 20, 2022 – Howard University won the 2022 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Golf Championship with a strong showing in the final round on Wednesday at the Argyle Country Club.



The Bison (+71, 310-313-300=923) claimed their first-ever MEAC championship in golf.



North Carolina Central was the runner-up at +89 (325-315-301=941), while Maryland Eastern Shore was 95-over (315-321-311=947) to come in third.



Howard saw all five golfers shoot in the 70s on Wednesday, as the weather was the best it had been throughout the 54-hole tournament. Gregory Odom, Jr. shot the low round of the championship, a 1-over 72, to finish atop the leaderboard at 12-over (76-77-72=225).



Odom won the individual award by four shots and was named Outstanding Performer. Bison head coach Sam Puryear was the tournament’s Outstanding Coach.



Daniel Barbare of North Carolina Central was the individual runner-up with a 16-over 229 (80-75-74). Howard placed three in the top five overall, as teammates Everett Whiten, Jr. (80-75-77) and Joshua Siplin (77-78-77) tied for third at +19 (232).



Maryland Eastern Shore’s Thabang Meophuli rounded out the All-Tournament Team by finishing fifth at +20 (77-77-79=233).



UMES’s Logan Kiley (+21, 78-78-78=234) and Howard’s Edrine Okong (+22, 77-84-74=235) finished sixth and seventh, respectively, while Tyler McDonald of Maryland Eastern Shore came in eighth with a +23 236 (76-84-76).



North Carolina Central’s Clarence Morse III, who also shot a 1-over 72 to tie the low round of the tournament on Wednesday, was ninth at +25 (85-81-72=238), while teammate Jesper Gullstrand rounded out the top 10 at +29 (84-79-79=242).



Of the 15 players competing this week, 13 of them shot in the 70s on Argyle’s par-71, 6,500-yard layout on Wednesday.





All-Tournament Team

Gregory Odom, Jr., Howard

Daniel Barbare, North Carolina Central

Everett Whiten, Jr., Howard

Joshua Siplin, Howard

Thabang Meophuli, Maryland Eastern Shore



Outstanding Performer: Gregory Odom, Jr., Howard

Outstanding Coach: Sam Puryear, Howard

