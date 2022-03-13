Alcorn State to face SEC squad in NIT Tournament

By

Alcorn State (17-16) wanted a shot at the NCAA Tournament but instead will settle for the NIT as its insurance policy. Since Alcorn State finished the regular season champions it was assured a berth in the NIT if it failed to win the conference tournament.

The Braves as a No. 8 seed will face No. 1 seed Texas A&M on Tuesday at 8pm. That game will be played at Texas A&M.

Alcorn State had a dramatic run to the SWAC tournament championship game before losing to Texas Southern on Saturday night. The Braves needed overtime to get past Prairie View A&M and pulled away from Alabama A&M in the second half on Friday. Alcorn State did defeat Texas Southern twice in the regular season.

2022 SWAC Basketball Tournament – Men’s Championship – Texas Southern vs Alcorn St

Alcorn is led by All SWAC performer Justin Thomas who averages 10.9 points per game. Freshman Keondre Montgomery is the second leading scorer at 9.8 points per game.

Texas A&M was one of those teams that was viewed as being snubbed by the NCAA Tournament selection committee. The Aggies were on a seven-game winning streak before losing in the SEC Tournament title game on Sunday. Texas A&M lost to Tennessee leaving it with a 23-12 record.

The NIT field consists of 32 fields. The semifinals and championship game are played annually at Madison Square Garden.

