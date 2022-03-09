NFL Scouting Combine – FAMU safety Markquese Bell

The NFL Scouting Combine gave Florida A&M safety Markquese Bell an opportunity to showcase his skills on the biggest pre-draft platform.
OVERALL SCORE
The FAMU product received an overall prospect grade of 5.68. The scale ranges from 8.0 to 5.50. An overall score of 8.0 describes a prospect as being “perfect”. Durant’s score describes him as a “candidate for bottom of roster or practice squad” on the NFL level.
COMBINE RESULTS
Markqese Bell completed a series of drill during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Bell ran a 4.41 second 40 yard dash. He recorded a 4.46 second 20 yard shuffle. The safety marked 36.5 inches on the vertical jump test and 123 inches on the broad jump.
STRENGTHS AND WEAKNESSES
NFL analyst Lance Zierlein reported on the strengths and weaknesses of Bell’s game. Some strengths included his long strides when playing sideline to sideline, his acceleration, and his ability to cut off runner’s escape lanes.
Some weaknesses included a lack of fluidity in coverage, inefficient feet movement, and a knack of biting to heavily on play action.
Overall, Markquese Bell was described as an “active, lanky safety with run support flashes but a need for better technique and body control as a tackler.”