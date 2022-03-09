MEAC Tournament: Howard women finish off winless Del State

By

NORFOLK, Va., March 9, 2022 – The 2022 MEAC Tournament tipped off in predictable fashion.

The top-seeded Howard Bison women rolled into the semifinals of the 2022 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Basketball Tournament Wednesday afternoon with an 87-51 win over eighth-seeded Delaware State at the Scope Arena.

The MEAC regular-season co-champion Bison advanced to Friday’s 12 p.m. semifinal, where they will face either No. 4 Coppin State or No. 5 Maryland Eastern Shore.

Sophomore Destiny Howell had 16 points to lead the Bison, who improved to 18-9 and kept the Lady Hornets winless on the season. Aniya Wilson added 12 points and First Team All-MEAC honoree Anzhane’ Hutton 11 for Howard.

Krislyn Marsh had 11 rebounds while also contributing eight points.

Delaware State (0-24), which had its first-ever winless season, was led by Janasis Law’s game-high 18 points and 11 boards.

The heavily-favored Bison led 19-5 after one quarter and maintained its dominance throughout the contest. The Bison were up by 35 points at the half, 47-12, and led 65-23 after three periods. Delaware State outscored the Howard reserves 28-22 in the final period to close the gap.

The Bison dominated in every area of the contest, winning the battle on the boards 49-38 and committed just eight turnovers to 26 miscues for Delaware State, Howard also had 17 assists, 10 more than the Lady Hornets, and had 12 steals to just three for the losers.

The Bison connected on 41.2 percent (35-for-85) of its shots from the field, compared to just 34.0 percent (17-for-50) for Delaware State.

