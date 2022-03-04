Jackson State fans hype for second season with Deion Sanders

By

The anticipation from Jackson State fans for the 2022 football season is ramping up. This week fans lined up before sunrise to show their enthusiasm as tickets went on sale.

Off the Heels of A Historic Season

The Tigers had a historic first season under the leadership of Head Coach Deion Sanders. The team won its first SWAC Championship in over a decade. Sanders won both 2021 SWAC Coach of the Year and the Eddie Robinson Award.

This week, Jackson State football fans stood outside of the university’s home stadium, Mississippi Veterans Memorial, to snag their seats. Some arrived and lined up as early as 5 a.m. to purchase their tickets in support of the Tigers.

Jackson State Fans Get Something Extra

The first 500 fans also received an incentive. They were gifted with an additional ticket to this year’s Gulf Coast Challenge against Alabama A&M. The game is in honor of Jackson State alumni and NFL linebacker Robert Brazile.

Thee Pregame Show co-host Christopher Neely spoke with Jackson State Athletic Director Ashley Robinson about this.

“[Ashley] is not in the business of taking games out of Jackson unless it is very advantageous for us to do so,” he said. “You’d best believe that Robert Brazile and the city of Mobile put something on the table that makes that very attractive to us.”

See Neely and Robinson’s full conversation here:

Jackson State landed the No. 1 player in the country in Travis Hunter. Thee Pregame Show Is providing ongoing coverage of the Tigers’ preparations for season two with Sanders.

The opening game will be the Orange Bottom Classic against Florida A&M in Miami, Florida on September 4. The first home game will be against Grambling on September 17.

