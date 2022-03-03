HBCU Gameday

Tennessee State basketball
2021-2022 Basketball

Tennessee State women’s season ends at OVC tourney

Lady Tigers finish at 12-19.
Posted on

Courtesy: Tennessee State Athletics

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Tennessee State University women’s basketball team had its season come to an end on Thursday in the OVC Quarterfinals after falling to Austin Peay, 67-53.

The Lady Tigers saw a 12-win improvement from a season ago led by a tremendous turnaround by second-year head coach Ty Evans.

Tatyana Davis led the Lady Tigers with 17 points and Gia Adams had 15. 

TSU took an early lead thanks to a 9-0 run but Austin Peay responded with seven-straight to tie the contest at 13 after the first. 

Austin Peay controlled the second quarter and outscored TSU 23-12 and led 36-25 at the half. 

TSU used a 12-2 run in the fourth quarter to cut the 63-53. 

Yamina Johnson led the Govs with 17 points. Karle Pace had 14 and D’Shara Booker added 13 points and 10 rebounds. 

Tennessee State women’s season ends at OVC tourney
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

To Top
X