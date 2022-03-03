By

Courtesy: Tennessee State Athletics

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Tennessee State University women’s basketball team had its season come to an end on Thursday in the OVC Quarterfinals after falling to Austin Peay, 67-53.

The Lady Tigers saw a 12-win improvement from a season ago led by a tremendous turnaround by second-year head coach Ty Evans .

Tatyana Davis led the Lady Tigers with 17 points and Gia Adams had 15.

TSU took an early lead thanks to a 9-0 run but Austin Peay responded with seven-straight to tie the contest at 13 after the first.

Austin Peay controlled the second quarter and outscored TSU 23-12 and led 36-25 at the half.

TSU used a 12-2 run in the fourth quarter to cut the 63-53.

Yamina Johnson led the Govs with 17 points. Karle Pace had 14 and D’Shara Booker added 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Tennessee State women’s season ends at OVC tourney