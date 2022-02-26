Tuskege releases its 2022 football schedule

Courtesy: Tuskegee Athletics
TUSKEGEE, Ala. I The Golden Tigers released their 2022 football schedule, leading off with a rematch in Montgomery for the Red Tails Classic, Tuskegee athletics department announced on Friday morning.
In their first season under head coach Reginald Ruffin, Tuskegee will face a ten-game schedule that includes three home dates, five games inside of the state of Alabama, and a road game at Division I FCS Hampton.
The Golden Tigers will face four teams in that won at least five games in 2021 in Fort Valley State, Hampton, Kentucky State, Lane, Miles, and West Alabama. They also face Morehouse and Allen who won four games each last season.
Tuskegee will open its season in nearby Montgomery inside the Crampton Bowl on Sunday, September 4 against Fort Valley State. It will be the second consecutive meeting between the programs in the week one game, as the Wildcats took the shutout win last year.
After the neutral site game, the Golden Tigers will play two more games away from home starting with a trip to Virginia to face Hampton on September 10 on a short week before heading to Livingston to battle West Alabama on September 17.
Tuskegee hosts their home opener the next week, welcoming Allen University to Cleve L. Abbott Memorial Stadium on September 24.
After the matchup against Allen, the Golden Tigers head back on the road to Atlanta face Clark on October 1, followed by a return to the state neutral site game in Birmingham to take on Morehouse on October 8.
The Golden Tigers return to their home field to take on Central State on October 15 before back-to-back road games against Lane and Kentucky State on October 22 and October 29. Meanwhile, they close out the season with their Homecoming game against Miles on November 5. The Golden Tigers are looking for their first win over Miles since November 4, 2017, where they took a 50-20 win in Tuskegee.
2022 Football Schedule
Sunday, Sept. 4 – vs. Fort Valley State* – Boeing Red Tails Classic (Montgomery, Ala.)
Saturday, Sept. 10 – at Hampton (Hampton, Va.)
Saturday, Sept. 17 – at West Alabama (Livingston, Ala.)
Saturday, Sept. 24 – ALLEN (Hall of Fame Game)
Saturday, Oct. 1 – at Clark Atlanta* (Atlanta, Ga.)
Saturday, Oct. 8 – vs. Morehouse* (Birmingham, Ala.)
Saturday, Oct. 15 – CENTRAL STATE*
Saturday, Oct. 22 – at Lane* (Jackson, Tenn.)
Saturday, Oct. 29 – at Kentucky State* (Frankfurt, Ky.)
Saturday, Nov. 5 – MILES* (Homecoming)
* indicates games against SIAC Conference schools.
HOME games are bold and in all caps