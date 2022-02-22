Jackson State releases its official 2022 football schedule

After a minor delay and the online leak of an incorrect schedule, the real 2022 Jackson State University football schedule was released on Tuesday. JSU will play an 11-game regular season with four home games in 2022.
“Our team is excited, our fans are excited, our alumni are excited, and our students are excited,” said JSU head coach Deion Sanders. “Although the season is more than six months away, the anticipation of what is to come is tremendous. My dear friend and AD Ashley Robinson has constructed a schedule that will provide a significant student-athlete experience as we represent this great institution. Season tickets will go on sale next week, and we expect them to sell out due to the attractive opponents we have scheduled for our home games.”
Jackson State will open the season again in the Orange Blossom Classic versus Florida A&M on Sunday, Sept. 4. This Labor Day weekend clash is once again in Miami Gardens, Fla. as well. After some public negotiating the Southern Heritage Classic will indeed return on Sept. 10. The game with Tennessee State will be played one last time, for now, in Memphis.
Home in September
The home schedule for JSU football will open Sept. 17 against Grambling. That game will be a non-conference matchup. JSU alum Vincent Dancy will bring his rival Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils on Sept. 24.
Jackson State will take a breather before hitting the road at Alabama St. (Oct. 8) and Bethune-Cookman (Oct. 15).
2022 Jackson State University Football Schedule
Date Opponent Location
Sun. Sept. 4 Florida A&M*^ Miami Gardens, Fla.
Sat. Sept. 10 Tennessee St.& Memphis, Tenn.
Sat. Sept. 17 Grambling St. Jackson, Miss.
Sat. Sept. 24 Miss. Valley St.* Jackson, Miss.
Sat. Oct. 8 Alabama St.* Montgomery, Ala.
Sat. Oct. 15 Bethune-Cookman* Daytona Beach, Fla.
Sat. Oct. 22 Campbell Jackson, Miss.
Sat. Oct. 29 Southern* Jackson, Miss.
Sat. Nov. 5 Texas Southern* Houston, Texas
Sat. Nov. 12 Alabama A&M%* Mobile, Ala.
Sat. Nov. 19 Alcorn St. Lorman, Miss.
Sat. Dec. 3 SWAC Championship TBA
Sat. Dec. 17 Celebration Bowl Atlanta, GA.
Home Games In Bold
* Southwestern Athletic Conference game
Homecoming 2022 will be quite interesting. The Oct. 22 celebration will be against the fighting Camels of Campbell University from the Big South Conference. The final home game of the regular season will be against Southern University on October 29.
Jackson State goes to Texas Southern on Nov. 5 before traveling to Mobile, Ala. to face Alabama A&M in the Gulf Coast Challenge on Nov. 12. The Tigers will close the regular season Nov. 19 on the road against its familiar opponent, Alcorn State.
The Cricket SWAC Championship game is scheduled for December 3, with the Cricket Celebration Bowl set for December 17.