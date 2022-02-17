NC A&T ask for approval to move to CAA

By

The Big South Era of NC A&T could soon be coming to an abrupt end.



A&T Director of Athletics Earl Hilton recommended that the school accept an invite to move from the Big South to the Colonial Athletic Association.



Hilton stated that the invitation came “unexpected and unsolicited” last November.

The proposed move to the CAA comes just over two years after the same board approved a move to the Big South from the MEAC, where A&T had been a founding member 50-years prior. That move officially took place on July 1, 2021. Twenty-four months later it is seeking a new home after Monmouth and Hampton University bolted for the CAA, leaving the BSC with just five football programs, which has its automatic bid to the FCS playoffs in jeopardy.



Hilton told the executive board that his recommendation wasn’t made based on dissatisfaction.



The CAA is composed of schools that touch as far south as South Carolina (College of Charleston) and as far north as Massachusetts (Northeastern University). There has been discussions about moving into split divisions. Joining the CAA would give it a nearby neighbor in Elon University and a peer in the UNC system in UNC-Wilmington.

Last month Hilton told HBCU Gameday that he was monitoring the re-alignment situation closely.

“No doubt,” he said. “We’re continuing to evaluate the circumstances and situations and we will make decisions that are in the best interest of our student/athletes and NC A&T.”

