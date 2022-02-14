By

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Feb. 14) – The Fayetteville State University women’s indoor track & field program won its second consecutive conference championship at the 2022 CIAA Indoor Track & Field Championships at the JDL Fast Track on Monday.

The Broncos’ title run was impressive. This is the second CIAA indoor crown in three seasons as a university-sponsored track and field program.

The Broncos scored 155 points to outdistance themselves from the other eight competing teams. Winston-Salem State was the runner-up (123) and Virginia State placed third (66).

Women’s Track Events MVP Mya Johnson sparked the Broncos with victories in the 60-Meter Hurdles and the 200-Meter Dash. She also placed second in the 400-Meter Dash and was the leadoff runner on the winning 4×400-Meter Relay Team, which included Queen Burnett , Teanna Bell , and Shanae Ingram .

Women’s Field MVP Jade Jordon captured the Triple Jump to go with her Long Jump title on Sunday. Shania Ingram was the women’s Pentathlon winner.



FSU’s head coach Inez Turner was chosen CIAA Women’s Coach of the Year for the second time as leader of the Broncos.

Women – Team Rankings – 14 Events Scored

1) Fayetteville St. 155

2) Winston-Salem St. 123

3) Virginia State 66

4) Lincoln (Pa.) 48

5) Johnson C. Smith 47

5) Claflin 47

7) Livingstone 30.50

8) Virginia Union 21.50

9) Bowie State 5

