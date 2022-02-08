SWAC Announces 2022 Baseball Preseason Selections

By

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its 2022 Preseason SWAC Baseball selections highlighted by Preseason Player of the Year Ty Hill (JSU) and Preseason Pitcher of the Year Breon Pooler (ASU). The preseason team and individual awards were voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.



Jackson State’s Hill proved himself to be one of the most dynamic and complete offensive players in the SWAC this past season. At the conclusion of the regular season he ranked near the top of several offensive categories including batting average (.433), slugging percentage (.675), on-base percentage (.496), hits (52), runs batted in (42), doubles (12), and triples (4). His stellar play was a major factor in JSU going undefeated in conference play at 24-0 during regular season play.



Alabama State’s Pooler appeared in 12 games last season all of which were starts for the Hornets. He recorded a 3.36 earned run average to go along with a 1.13 WHIP. Pooler finished the year with a 5-3 record with one complete game and a shutout. He logged 64.1 innings allowing just 41 hits and 34 runs (24 earned), while striking out 84 batters with 32 walks. Alabama State’s opponents hit just .183 in 224 at-bats with Pooler on the mound.



Alabama State (9) led all member institutions with nine preseason selections followed by Jackson State (5), Southern (4), Prairie View A&M (2), Texas Southern (1), Grambling State (1), Florida A&M (1) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1).



The Southwestern Athletic Conference will announce the 2022 SWAC Baseball Predicted Order of Finish on Wednesday, Feb. 9. A complete listing of the 2022 SWAC Baseball Preseason selections and individual awards can be found below.



Preseason Player of the Year

Ty Hill- Jackson State



Preseason Pitcher of the Year

Breon Pooler- Alabama State



Preseason All-SWAC Baseball First Team

C – Hunter May- Alabama State

1B – Chenar Brown- Jackson State

2B – Justin Cooper- Texas Southern

3B – Ty Hill- Jackson State

SS – Cristopher DeGuzman- Alabama State

DH – O’Neill Burgos- Southern

OF – Jabronski Willams- Alabama State

OF – Jatavius Melton- Jackson State

OF – Tremaine Spears- Southern

SP – Nikelle Galatas- Jackson State

SP – Breon Pooler- Alabama State

RP – Steven Davila- Jackson State

Preseason All-SWAC Baseball Second Team

C – Taj Porter- Southern

1B – Chris Lewis- Alabama State

2B – Jayden Sloan- Alabama State

3B – Trenton Jamison- Alabama State

SS – Cameron Bufford- Grambling State

DH – Angel Jimenez- Alabama State

OF – Demaire’ Smith- Prairie View A&M

OF – Kacy Higgins- Arkansas-Pine Bluff

OF –LJ Bryant- Florida A&M

SP – Victor Mendoza- Prairie View A&M

SP – Enrique Ooza- Southern

RP – Payton Harris- Alabama State

