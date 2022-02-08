SWAC Announces 2022 Baseball Preseason Selections

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its 2022 Preseason SWAC Baseball selections highlighted by Preseason Player of the Year Ty Hill (JSU) and Preseason Pitcher of the Year Breon Pooler (ASU). The preseason team and individual awards were voted on by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.
Jackson State’s Hill proved himself to be one of the most dynamic and complete offensive players in the SWAC this past season. At the conclusion of the regular season he ranked near the top of several offensive categories including batting average (.433), slugging percentage (.675), on-base percentage (.496), hits (52), runs batted in (42), doubles (12), and triples (4). His stellar play was a major factor in JSU going undefeated in conference play at 24-0 during regular season play.
Alabama State’s Pooler appeared in 12 games last season all of which were starts for the Hornets. He recorded a 3.36 earned run average to go along with a 1.13 WHIP. Pooler finished the year with a 5-3 record with one complete game and a shutout. He logged 64.1 innings allowing just 41 hits and 34 runs (24 earned), while striking out 84 batters with 32 walks. Alabama State’s opponents hit just .183 in 224 at-bats with Pooler on the mound.
Alabama State (9) led all member institutions with nine preseason selections followed by Jackson State (5), Southern (4), Prairie View A&M (2), Texas Southern (1), Grambling State (1), Florida A&M (1) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1).
The Southwestern Athletic Conference will announce the 2022 SWAC Baseball Predicted Order of Finish on Wednesday, Feb. 9. A complete listing of the 2022 SWAC Baseball Preseason selections and individual awards can be found below.
Preseason Player of the Year
Ty Hill- Jackson State
Preseason Pitcher of the Year
Breon Pooler- Alabama State
Preseason All-SWAC Baseball First Team
C – Hunter May- Alabama State
1B – Chenar Brown- Jackson State
2B – Justin Cooper- Texas Southern
3B – Ty Hill- Jackson State
SS – Cristopher DeGuzman- Alabama State
DH – O’Neill Burgos- Southern
OF – Jabronski Willams- Alabama State
OF – Jatavius Melton- Jackson State
OF – Tremaine Spears- Southern
SP – Nikelle Galatas- Jackson State
SP – Breon Pooler- Alabama State
RP – Steven Davila- Jackson State
Preseason All-SWAC Baseball Second Team
C – Taj Porter- Southern
1B – Chris Lewis- Alabama State
2B – Jayden Sloan- Alabama State
3B – Trenton Jamison- Alabama State
SS – Cameron Bufford- Grambling State
DH – Angel Jimenez- Alabama State
OF – Demaire’ Smith- Prairie View A&M
OF – Kacy Higgins- Arkansas-Pine Bluff
OF –LJ Bryant- Florida A&M
SP – Victor Mendoza- Prairie View A&M
SP – Enrique Ooza- Southern
RP – Payton Harris- Alabama State
