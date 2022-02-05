Quinn Gray out as Alcorn State quarterbacks coach

By

It appears the short stint as quarterbacks coach for Quinn Gray is now over. The Florida A&M legend and former NFL quarterback announced that he is moving on from Alcorn State.



Gray made his announcement via Twitter on Saturday evening.

“I truly have grown to love Alcorn State University,” Gray wrote. “The players, the coaching staff, and everyone associated with the program were all wonderful. I can’t say enough about the man that Fred McMair is, I appreciate each and everything that he has done for me and my career and I wish nothing but the best for him moving forward. I pray that Alcorn does right by him because he deserves it. While this is not a good bye, it is a so long and see you later. Thank you Braves Nation, Alcornites, and Alcorn State University.”



Gray’s tenure as quarterbacks coach began in 2020 when he was hired to take the place of Pat White who had served as mentor for Noah Johnson and Felix Harper when both were named SWAC Offensive Player of The Year. The SWAC’s 2020 postponement and Alcorn State’s sit-out of the 2021 spring season meant Gray only coached 11 games. ASU finished fifth among SWAC teams in passing yardage per game (221), fourth in touchdowns (20), and had the second-lowest interception total in the league as Harper had another solid season.



Alcorn State will likely look to replace Quinn Gray, though McNair is more than capable of coaching quarterbacks if necessary.

