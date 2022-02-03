Prairie View A&M announces 2022 Football Schedule

Courtesy of PVAMU Athletics
PRAIRIE VIEW – The 2022 Prairie View A&M football schedule features five home games and six on the road for the season, announced by new head coach Bubba McDowell and Director of Athletics Dr. Donald Reed.
The Western Division defending Champions will open the season on Sept. 3, with a visit from Texas Southern for a traditional Labor Day Classic.
The Panthers will follow up the opener with their first road trip against WAC Conference School Abilene Christian on Sept. 10 on Anthony Field at Wildcat Stadium in Abilene, Texas. Prairie View A&M will return home to host Southland Conference Incarnate Word on Sept. 17.
The road stretch will begin a week later as the Panthers will return to league play at Alabama State on Sept. 24 in Montgomery, Ala, followed by another SWAC contest on Oct. 1 for a bout with Grambling State for the State Fair Classic in Dallas, Texas.
After, facing western division team Southern on Oct. 8 at Panther Stadium, the Panthers will play their last non-conference game at Lamar on Oct. 22. Prairie View A&M will return to Panther Stadium for their final two of their five home contest, on Oct. 26 when Bethune-Cookman makes a visit, and will be followed the next Saturday by Alcorn State to open up the month of November on the 6th.
The month will close out with two road trips at Arkansas Pine Bluff on Nov. 12 and a visit to Itta Bena, Miss to take on Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 19 to close out the regular season.
The Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship game will be held on December 3. The Panthers made it to the SWAC championship game in 2021, losing to the Jackson State University Tigers by a final score of 27-10.