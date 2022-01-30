By

Junior College transfer Azhaun “Hollywood” Dingle recently announced his de-commitment from the Mississippi Valley State University football team.

“After a lot of thinking and praying the best decision for me and my family is to step down and enter my name into the transfer portal with three years of eligibility and AA in hand,” Dingle wrote on Twitter.

“I am grateful to have the opportunity to play at Mississippi Valley State University. I want to give a special thanks to Coach Luckey and the staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to play Division 1 football,” The running back expressed.

“I am forever grateful but I have to explore my options and have the best situation for me and my family in this short time thank you MVSU.”

The man upstairs never makes mistakes and if you knew my story you’d be Prada me too let’s work. #changingtheculture! #protectthevalley 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/67v2MbDUAV — Hollywood Dingle 💫 (@BigDingle2) December 11, 2021

Azhaun Dingle initially announced his commitment to Mississippi Valley State early last month. He then signed on national signing day a few days later. Dingle is a New Jersey native who graduated from Bayonne High School in 2019. He played his first year of collegiate ball at Tyler Junior College for the 2019-2020 season. He appeared in 9 games and rushed for 908 yards. That was good for over 100 yards per game on average. He scored five touchdowns and only fumbled once.

Azhaun Dingle de-commits from Mississippi Valley State