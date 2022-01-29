Alabama State women turn back Bethune-Cookman

By

Courtesy: Alabama State Athletics

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State returned home to the Dunn-Oliver Acadome and earned an 81-64 victory against Bethune-Cookman in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) action on Saturday afternoon.

After trailing by four at the eight-minute mark, Alabama State (6-11, 5-3 SWAC) held the Wildcats to just nine points in the opening quarter and kept the lead for the remainder of the game.

Shmya Ward (Memphis, Tenn.) led three double-digit scorers for the Hornets with 20 points on 10-of-13 shooting, along with three rebounds and a steal. Ayana Emmanuel (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) added 17 points, five assists and four rebounds, followed by Tyesha Rudolph (Evergreen, Ala.) who scored 13 and dished out a game-high seven assists.

The Hornets were outscored in the second quarter 23-17 and led by four points heading into the half at 36=32. After an evenly played third quarter, Alabama State stretched their lead to as large as 17 points in the final quarter on their way to securing the win.

Alabama State finished the game shooting 56.3 (36-of-64) percent from the floor and 36.4 (6-of-16) percent from three-point range.

Tania White led Bethune-Cookman on the afternoon with 21 points and three rebounds, while Morgan Beacham added 17 points in 37 minutes of play.

UP NEXT

Alabama State will remain at home on Monday, January 31 as they host Florida A&M for a 5:30 pm tip. All spectators must present a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to tip to attend.

