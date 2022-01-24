Ultimate HBCU hoops schedule, week of 01/24-01/26

By

In an effort to keep our audience fully up to date on everything HBCU basketball, we’ve created the Ultimate HBCU hoops schedule, your guide to every HBCU hoops game that’s being played on any given week.

JAN. 24

CIAA

Livingstone @ Morris

Salem @ Elizabeth City State



MEAC

Morgan State @ Norfolk State

NC Central @ Md.-E. Shore

Howard @ Coppin State

SC State @ Delaware State



SIAC

Savannah State @ Allen

Lane @ Kentucky State

Morehouse @ Clark Atlanta

Miles @ Tuskegee

LeMoyne-Owen @ Spring Hill



SWAC

Alcorn State @ Bethune-Cookman

Jackson State @ Florida A&M

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Grambling State

Alabama A&M @ Prairie View A&M

Alabama State @ Texas Southern

Miss. Valley State @ Southern



BIG SOUTH

Longwood @ Hampton



OVC

Tennessee State @ Morehead State



OTHERS

Lincoln (Mo.) @ Nebraska Kearney thru Wed., Jan. 26THURS., JAN. 20

Tennessee State @ SE Missouri

WED, JAN. 26

CIAA

Virginia State @ Bowie State

W-Salem State @ J. C. Smith

Lincoln (Pa.) @ Shaw

SIAC

Allen @ Voorhees

BIG SOUTH

NC A&T @ Longwood

OTHERS

Fairmont State @ West Va. State

We will update the Ultimate HBCU hoops schedule with any COVID cancellations, postponements, or rescheduled games.

