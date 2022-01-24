Ultimate HBCU hoops schedule, week of 01/24-01/26

In an effort to keep our audience fully up to date on everything HBCU basketball, we’ve created the Ultimate HBCU hoops schedule, your guide to every HBCU hoops game that’s being played on any given week.
Keep up with all the HBCU hoops action for the week right here on the Ultimate HBCU hoops schedule on HBCUGameday.com.
JAN. 24
CIAA
Livingstone @ Morris
Salem @ Elizabeth City State
MEAC
Morgan State @ Norfolk State
NC Central @ Md.-E. Shore
Howard @ Coppin State
SC State @ Delaware State
SIAC
Savannah State @ Allen
Lane @ Kentucky State
Morehouse @ Clark Atlanta
Miles @ Tuskegee
LeMoyne-Owen @ Spring Hill
SWAC
Alcorn State @ Bethune-Cookman
Jackson State @ Florida A&M
Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Grambling State
Alabama A&M @ Prairie View A&M
Alabama State @ Texas Southern
Miss. Valley State @ Southern
BIG SOUTH
Longwood @ Hampton
OVC
Tennessee State @ Morehead State
OTHERS
Lincoln (Mo.) @ Nebraska Kearney thru Wed., Jan. 26THURS., JAN. 20
Tennessee State @ SE Missouri
WED, JAN. 26
CIAA
Virginia State @ Bowie State
W-Salem State @ J. C. Smith
Lincoln (Pa.) @ Shaw
SIAC
Allen @ Voorhees
BIG SOUTH
NC A&T @ Longwood
OTHERS
Fairmont State @ West Va. State
We will update the Ultimate HBCU hoops schedule with any COVID cancellations, postponements, or rescheduled games.