2021-2022 Basketball

Ultimate HBCU hoops schedule, week of 01/24-01/26

Posted on

In an effort to keep our audience fully up to date on everything HBCU basketball, we’ve created the Ultimate HBCU hoops schedule, your guide to every HBCU hoops game that’s being played on any given week.

Keep up with all the HBCU hoops action for the week right here on the Ultimate HBCU hoops schedule on HBCUGameday.com.

JAN. 24

CIAA
Livingstone @ Morris
Salem @ Elizabeth City State


MEAC
Morgan State @ Norfolk State
NC Central @ Md.-E. Shore
Howard @ Coppin State
SC State @ Delaware State


SIAC
Savannah State @ Allen
Lane @ Kentucky State
Morehouse @ Clark Atlanta
Miles @ Tuskegee
LeMoyne-Owen @ Spring Hill


SWAC
Alcorn State @ Bethune-Cookman
Jackson State @ Florida A&M
Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Grambling State
Alabama A&M @ Prairie View A&M
Alabama State @ Texas Southern
Miss. Valley State @ Southern


BIG SOUTH
Longwood @ Hampton


OVC
Tennessee State @ Morehead State


OTHERS
Lincoln (Mo.) @ Nebraska Kearney thru Wed., Jan. 26THURS., JAN. 20
Tennessee State @ SE Missouri

WED, JAN. 26

CIAA
Virginia State @ Bowie State
W-Salem State @ J. C. Smith
Lincoln (Pa.) @ Shaw
SIAC
Allen @ Voorhees
BIG SOUTH
NC A&T @ Longwood
OTHERS
Fairmont State @ West Va. State

We will update the Ultimate HBCU hoops schedule with any COVID cancellations, postponements, or rescheduled games.

