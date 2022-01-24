By

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) JANUARY 24, 2022

Step into the riveting and demanding world of the Marching Storm, the award-winning band at HBCU Prairie View A&M University, as its members strive to climb in the rankings, balance the demands of life and school, and carry the bold legacy of the university. Stage 13’s docuseries MARCH debuts on Monday, January 24 at 8:00pm ET/PT on The CW. The 8-episode series is executive produced by Jamail Shelton (“Love & Hip Hop”), Emmy winner Cheryl Horner McDonough (“The T Word”), and Stage 13 EPs Shari Scorca and Marcel Fuentes.

WATCH THE TRAILER

Each one-hour episode of MARCH showcases the dedicated and talented band and staff members including musicians, drum majors, dancers, flag team and faculty advisors as they navigate performing in one of the country’s most prestigious HBCU marching bands as well as tackling rigorous academic schedules and maintaining high-grade point averages. The series chronicles their pressure-filled journey to become the top-ranked HBCU band in the land after starting the season at #8, as ranked on ESPN’s The Undefeated.

The docuseries includes electrifying performances at Homecoming and football games against Texas A&M and Jackson State University. While MARCH shares the personal and unique stories of band and staff members from the more than 300-person marching band, it also explores the legacy and culture of Prairie View A&M and highlights how the Marching Storm is an integral part of that rich history.

Shot in the fall of 2021, MARCH presents the students and staff members navigating a plethora of relatable issues – the effects of the pandemic on their lives, long-distance relationships, the current discussion around pronouns, being a student and a parent, getting along with bandmates, and more. The student band members also cope with the common college issues including the first-year students missing their families, sophomores and juniors growing into leadership positions, and seniors contemplating their next moves – all while working toward the shared goal of musical and performance excellence.

With HBCU bands having been celebrated in pop culture – Beyonce’s homage at Coachella, Lil Nas X’s recent VMAs performance, Lizzo and Ciara videos and the hit film “Drumline” — the marching band experience has already left a lasting influence.

FROM THE PRODUCERS

“At Stage 13, we are thrilled to partner with The CW to bring audiences the dynamic energy and inspiration of Black college life via the awesome HBCU marching band experience,” said Stage 13 SVP/GM Diana Mogollon. “PVAMU’s Marching Storm is unparalleled, and its members deliver quintessentially high-stakes entertainment at its best, with swagger, camaraderie, and heart throughout the series.”

“It’s been completely incredible to be immersed in this unique world,” added Stage 13 EP Shari Scorca. “I’m impressed by the commitment of the band members, the tough but nurturing band staff, watching 300 people come together for truly magical moments of music and movement coordination, and seeing these kids grow as musicians and people in real time. Producing this show has been an inspiration for our team, it truly comes through on screen.”

The series launches tonight in time for the February observance of Black History Month and HBCU Awareness Month in March. MARCH is an uplifting show that will make audiences smile, laugh, and even weep while bringing the impressive artistry and cultural import of this cornerstone of the Black college experience vividly to life.

check out the following links for more info:

Clip: https://youtu.be/fb0vLChDoPg

MARCH page: https://www.stage13.com/shows/march/

Stage 13: http://www.stage13.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/stage13network

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/stage13network/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/stage13network

Hashtag: #CWMarch

About the Marching Storm

For more than 80 years, the Marching Storm band has entertained audiences around the world. Known for its high-octane performances and unparalleled musical artistry, the nearly 300-member band primarily performs at football games and other Prairie View A&M University and community events. The dynamic field show includes a showcase of performances from the Black Foxes dance troupe, Twirling Thunder flag corp, and the Marching Storm Drumline. Notable alumni include Terry Ellis (member of the Multiplatinum recording group EnVogue); Virgin Records singing group IDEAL; and Ricky LaFontaine of the Richard Smallwood Singers. For more in the Marching Storm, visit http://www.pvamu.edu/marchingstorm.

Prairie View A&M Marching Band Docuseries debuting January 24 on CW