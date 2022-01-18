By

Virginia Union University’s Tahj Harding scored 15 points to lead the Panthers to their largest margin of victory in four years as VUU downed Saint Augustine’s University 87-56 on Monday, January 17, in Raleigh, N.C.

The 31-point win was the largest margin of victory since VUU defeated Chowan University 90-51 on February 24, 2018.

VUU’s Keleaf Tate scored 12 points while teammate Robert Osborne added 11 points.

Virginia Union’s Jordan Peebles scored 10 points in the win.

“This was a good team win for us on the road,” said VUU Head Men’s Basketball Coach Jay Butler said. “I thought the guys came out focused and played a complete game offensively and defensively. Keleaf Tate and Darius Hines got it going early from the 3-point line. Jordan Peebles , Robert Osborne , and Raemaad Wright did a good job scoring in the paint.”

The win raised VUU’s record to 12-3 on the season while the Panthers remained undefeated in the CIAA with a 5-0 record.

Virginia Union now travels to Bowie, Md., to face Bowie State University at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19.

Virginia Union dominates, remains CIAA perfect