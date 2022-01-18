The Latest in HBCU Sports and Culture

Virginia Union dominates, remains CIAA perfect

Virginia Union continues to show itself as the top team in CIAA basketball, running over Saint Augustines on MLK Day.
Virginia Union University’s Tahj Harding scored 15 points to lead the Panthers to their largest margin of victory in four years as VUU downed Saint Augustine’s University 87-56 on Monday, January 17, in Raleigh, N.C.

The 31-point win was the largest margin of victory since VUU defeated Chowan University 90-51 on February 24, 2018.

VUU’s Keleaf Tate scored 12 points while teammate Robert Osborne added 11 points.

Virginia Union’s Jordan Peebles scored 10 points in the win.

“This was a good team win for us on the road,” said VUU Head Men’s Basketball Coach Jay Butler said.  “I thought the guys came out focused and played a complete game offensively and defensively.  Keleaf Tate and Darius Hines got it going early from the 3-point line.  Jordan PeeblesRobert Osborne, and Raemaad Wright did a good job scoring in the paint.”

The win raised VUU’s record to 12-3 on the season while the Panthers remained undefeated in the CIAA with a 5-0 record.

Virginia Union now travels to Bowie, Md., to face Bowie State University at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19.  

